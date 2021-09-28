Border Patrol Union President Says He Would Arrest Biden for His Disastrous Handling of the Border

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, told Fox News' Sean Hannity last Thursday he would arrest Joe Biden if he were not president for aiding and abetting the cartels that are involved with drug and human trafficking.

Judd has been particularly frustrated with the Biden administration in recent weeks after a large influx of Haitians, who mostly had come from Latin American countries, illegally crossed into Del Rio, Texas. In response to the large number of people, the Biden administration took action to release most of the Haitians into the United States with notices to appear to in court to start their asylum claims.

"I've been patrolling the border since Clinton was the president and I can tell you personally that have been in place were by far the best under President Trump, and President Biden completely and totally dismantled all of those policies," Judd said.

Judd explained Border Patrol agents feel unsupported by the current administration, especially in the aftermath of Democrats and the media falsely claiming agents on horseback were whipping Haitians who were attempting to illegally enter the United States.

"We feel like, why even go out there and do it? Why put on that uniform, why care about the American public? We put on that uniform because we care about the American public. We want to go out there and protect them, and Joe Biden is trying to break that down."

Hannity then asked Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich if Biden aiding and abetting lawbreaking.

"Well, clearly, he is violating his oath to protect the Republican form of government in the United States. Arguably, I’m sure there are some folks that think this is the equivalent of an invasion. We are doing what we can legally, but when it comes to aiding and abetting, you know, the president has a lot of authority when it comes to the border. This is what he is constitutionally charged to do," Brnovich said.

"If President Biden wasn't the president right now, I would arrest him for aiding and abetting," Judd said to end the segment.



