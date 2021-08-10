Whoops! CNN Issues Massive Correction After Featuring 'Mom' of Three Who Claimed She Was Facing Eviction

CNN ran a story recently about a mother of three small children who said she was about to be evicted from their home to talk about the importance of extending the eviction moratorium, which resulted in a GoFundMe that has since received hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"Last year, the 32-year-old said she lost her job as a card dealer when the pandemic forced casinos to shut down. She is one of the more than 11 million Americans that are behind on their rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities," CNN reported

"'I had no idea what we were going to do,' Kelly said about facing eviction. She started a GoFundMe last Monday night in hopes of raising $2,000 to cover the back rent she owed. Just 24 hours later, the campaign has raised more than $172,000 from more than 2,700 donors. As of Sunday night, it had raised more than $200,000."

Dasha Kelly lost her job as a Las Vegas casino dealer, and she and her three daughters were facing eviction yesterday. But thanks to @CoriBush pressuring Pres. Biden to extend an eviction moratorium, and a CNN appearance, she has a home and nearly $200,000 in a GoFundMe campaign. pic.twitter.com/pBFOoiMwWK — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 4, 2021

After the interview, it was revealed Dasha Kelly was not actually the mother of the three children who appeared with her during the CNN hit, rather "CNN has learned the children are also cared for by their mother, Shadia Hilo, and their father, David Allison, who is Kelly's boyfriend."

CNN issued the following correction on the story that appears on their website: