Biden Admin's 'Root Causes' Spin on Border Crisis Falls Flat

The ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border has been a black eye for the Biden administration since it kicked into high gear almost the moment Joe Biden became president.

The Biden administration has tried to maintain the historic surge in southwest border encounters is simply a "seasonal" influx, despite Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehension numbers from June show an increase in people coming to the border even though it is now in the middle of summer.

The Biden administration has further said Vice President Kamala Harris was tasked to address the "root causes" in the illegal migration from the Northern Triangle countries in Latin America. After all, they said, that is why Harris visited Guatemala and Mexico before the U.S. southern border due to many people coming from those countries, fixing things there will in turn make this better up north.

Five months into the border crisis shows simply trying to focus on countries like El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras ignores the fact CBP has also seen a historic surge in migrants from many other countries coming to the U.S.-Mexico border.

CBP reported encountering only 9,671 people whose citizenship was not from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras during the month of January this year. February saw 11,909 people. In March, that number jumped to 25,123. In June, 47,224 people not from the four aforementioned countries were encountered at the southern border.

These numbers were exemplified on Monday in Del Rio, Texas. Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported a group close to 400 people showed up at a gate near the border, demanding to be let in. Many said they were from Haiti.

NEW: I’m back at the border in Del Rio, TX, where a massive group of 300-400 migrants have arrived at a gate at the border wall and is hoping to be let into the U.S. Many are from Haiti. Troopers from Nebraska, Florida, & Texas here with National Guard & Border Patrol. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/QSqSNPMtLF — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

NEW: Getting a bit hectic here in Del Rio. Massive group of 300+ migrants wants to be let into the US. Some migrant families being let through, but adult men try to force their way through the gate. BP and troopers have to yell at them to get back. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/7E4KIHmNVs — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 19, 2021

Five months into the border crisis has shown the Biden administration's spin has fallen flat. The large number of people attempting to enter the United States does not seem to be slowing down either.