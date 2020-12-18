Dem Senator Says GOP Lawmakers Trying to Overturn Election Are 'Bordering on Sedition and Treason'

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D) accused Republican lawmakers of bordering on treason for working to ensure every legal vote cast in the 2020 presidential election is counted.

According to Shaheen, Republicans are working to "overturn" the election in favor of President Trump instead of President-elect Joe Biden. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said he is willing to be the challenger on the Senate floor for when Congress certifies the Electoral College results in January.