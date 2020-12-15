Dr. Fauci: Despite Vaccine, Mask-Wearing and Social Distancing Likely Needed Until 'Early Next Winter'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), told the Center for Strategic and International Studies that despite COVID-19 vaccines starting to be distributed and administered, masks and social distancing will still need to be utilized until late next year.

"How do these pieces come together? Let’s say we hit June and we have a 75 or 80 percent coverage of the American population with this new vaccine, but still, some uncertainty hanging over it. What does the reopening look like? Do people — people may be tempted to get rid of their masks and let their guard down, or they may be reminded they have to and for what period. And how does this reopening happen in terms of vacations, travel, all of the parts of life that we want to regain?" J. Stephen Morrison asked.