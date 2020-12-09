US Customs and Border Protection Arrest Two Men Being Sought for Child Sex Crimes

United States Customs and Border Protection announced they had arrested two men for child sex crimes over the course of two days after they attempted to enter the U.S. through the ports of entries this week.

On Tuesday, CBP officers arrested a 48-year-old U.S. citizen who had arrived from Mexico to the Port of Santa Teresa in New Mexico after they received confirmation he had active warrants from Kitsap County, Washington and Deming, New Mexico for Aggravated Sexual Contact on a Minor in the Second Degree.

On Wednesday, CBP then arrested a 69-year-old Mexican male who arrived from Mexico at the Bridge of the Americas as a pedestrian when they confirmed he had an active warrant issued by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for Sexual Assault of a Child.

"CBP enforces many federal, state, and local laws. We collaborate with our law enforcement partners to keep our city and country safe," said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. "Information sharing is crucial to law enforcement operations and a great illustration that by working together, those attempting to avoid prosecution, will ultimately have their day in court."

Both men were turned over to the local authorities to face charges for their alleged crimes.

This is shortly after 64-year-old U.S. citizen Alvaro Castillo was found guilty this year by a federal jury of three counts of production of child pornography; one count of attempted production of child pornography; one count of transportation of child pornography; and one count of possession of child pornography after initially being stopped and questioned by CBP officers working at the Presidio Port of Entry on October 12, 2019.