Antifa Targets Home of Portland City Commissioner Who Voted Against Defunding the Police

The Antifa groups in Portland, Oregon went after the home of Commissioner Dan Ryan after he was the deciding vote against defunding the Portland Police Bureau on Thursday.

Portland has experienced unrest in recent days despite it the presidential race being call for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, with Ryan being the latest victim of harassment from the radical factions of the city.

Video of their visit to Ryan's home showed the crowd flashing lights into windows, a flare was thrown in his front yard, and glass can be heard breaking. Portland Police declared the gathering to be an unlawful assembly and moved in to disperse the crowd.

A mob of antifa have descended on the home of Portland city council member Dan Ryan for voting against @JoAnnPDX’s amendment to defund police. They’re attacking his home now (turn on audio). #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/YJoJhX3XIS — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 6, 2020

Tonight’s demonstration is now an unlawful assembly pic.twitter.com/BpHJ7OiBP7 — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) November 6, 2020

"The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are actively investigating this alarming criminal activity that put an entire neighborhood at risk. This is the fourth night in the past week Commissioner Ryan has had agitators cause both vandalism and disruption to his home and neighborhood," PPB said in a statement.

The defunding proposal would have cut $18 million from the PPB after the budget had already been cut by $15 million almost five months ago. The city council voted it down 3-2, according to The Oregonian.

"During my campaign for office earlier this year, I made repeated calls for a peace summit between police and protesters. Now, as an elected official, I realize that we may also need a peace summit amongst ourselves. In these divisive times, we must be intentional about building bridges with all stakeholders," Ryan said in a statement. "My extensive experience working on issues of racial justice and equity with people across the entire spectrum of our city has taught me that finding common ground is essential to developing innovative solutions to complex problems. I ask that we all keep this in mind—we must foster belonging, rather than othering—as we work together to address the City’s shrinking resources while many of the our direct service partners are stretched beyond their limits in the face of the pandemic."