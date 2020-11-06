law & order

Antifa Targets Home of Portland City Commissioner Who Voted Against Defunding the Police

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Nov 06, 2020 11:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Antifa Targets Home of Portland City Commissioner Who Voted Against Defunding the Police

Source: AP Photo/Noah Berger

The Antifa groups in Portland, Oregon went after the home of Commissioner Dan Ryan after he was the deciding vote against defunding the Portland Police Bureau on Thursday.

Portland has experienced unrest in recent days despite it the presidential race being call for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, with Ryan being the latest victim of harassment from the radical factions of the city.

Video of their visit to Ryan's home showed the crowd flashing lights into windows, a flare was thrown in his front yard, and glass can be heard breaking. Portland Police declared the gathering to be an unlawful assembly and moved in to disperse the crowd. 

"The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue are actively investigating this alarming criminal activity that put an entire neighborhood at risk. This is the fourth night in the past week Commissioner Ryan has had agitators cause both vandalism and disruption to his home and neighborhood," PPB said in a statement.

The defunding proposal would have cut $18 million from the PPB after the budget had already been cut by $15 million almost five months ago. The city council voted it down 3-2, according to The Oregonian

"During my campaign for office earlier this year, I made repeated calls for a peace summit between police and protesters. Now, as an elected official, I realize that we may also need a peace summit amongst ourselves.  In these divisive times, we must be intentional about building bridges with all stakeholders," Ryan said in a statement. "My extensive experience working on issues of racial justice and equity with people across the entire spectrum of our city has taught me that finding common ground is essential to developing innovative solutions to complex problems.  I ask that we all keep this in mind—we must foster belonging, rather than othering—as we work together to address the City’s shrinking resources while many of the our direct service partners are stretched beyond their limits in the face of the pandemic."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Decision Desk Has Called Pennsylvania and the Race for President; UPDATE: Trump Campaign Responds
Katie Pavlich
Don't Expect Much of the Unity Talk to Sink In After What Biden's Rapid Response Director Just Said
Matt Vespa
Speaker Pelosi Claims Democrats 'Won The War' After Her Caucus Saw Massive Congressional Losses
Reagan McCarthy

LIVE BLOG: Race Far From Over, Trump Campaign Fights in Court
Leader McConnell Weighs in on 'Voter Fraud' Allegations as GOP Prepares to Defend Senate Majority
Reagan McCarthy

Georgia Is Officially Heading for a Recount
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular