National Guard

National Guard Deployed to Portland In Response to 'Widespread Violence' from Rioters

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Nov 05, 2020 9:08 AM
  Share   Tweet
National Guard Deployed to Portland In Response to 'Widespread Violence' from Rioters

Source: AP Photo/Paula Bronstein

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, whose jurisdiction includes Portland, Oregon, announced Wednesday evening due to "widespread violence is occurring in Downtown Portland," Gov. Kate Brown (D) had activated the Oregon National Guard to be deployed to the city.

In the interest of public safety, Governor Kate Brown, under advice of the Unified Command, activated the use of the Oregon National Guard to assist officers in responding to acts of violence, and to maintain public order and ensure community safety," the sheriff's office said in a press release. "Law enforcement officers and members of the Oregon National Guard assisted in crowd management, clearing space for business owners to safely board up their properties. For about 90 minutes, police moved through Downtown Portland performing high visibility patrols, preventing further crime."

The violence included multiple buildings being damaged by Antifa and Black Bloc rioters, who marched throughout the downtown area.

The National Guard joined the local law enforcement by pushing people away from the area after it had been declared an unlawful assembly.

"At least 10 people were arrested. Officers recovered multiple firearms, ammunition, a knife, commercial and consumer-grade fireworks, body armor and gas masks from arrested individuals," Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Trump Campaign to Announce Lawsuit in Nevada
Leah Barkoukis

'Oh, God': What Scared Rachel Maddow About MSNBC Correspondent's Arizona Analysis
Leah Barkoukis

LIVE BLOG: The State of the Race on Day 3
Carlson: Election Outcome Has Been 'Seized' From Voters
Leah Barkoukis
Nate Silver: Calls on Arizona 'Should Be Retracted Now'
Leah Barkoukis

USPS Whistleblower in Michigan Claims Higher-Ups Were Engaging in Voter Fraud; UPDATE: Investigation Launched?
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular