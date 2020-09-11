Donald Trump

Democratic Candidate Says COVID Deaths Are the Result of Trump's 'Terroristic Negligence'

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 4:15 PM
Source: Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Missouri Democratic Congressional candidate Cori Bush tweeted on Friday that while Americans must remember the lives lost to the terrorist attacks on 9/11, they must also remember the lives lost to COVID-19 as a result of President Trump's "terroristic negligence."

Bush added in her thread the lives lost to COVID-19, which the pandemic originated in Wuhan, China, is "the equivalent of 64 September 11th attacks."

Bush said Americans must also "mourn the approximately 500,000 lives that have been directly taken by the unnecessary wars that we entered out of xenophobic panic."

Bush, a staunch progressive, was praised by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after she won the primary against Rep. William Lacy Clay. 

Most Popular