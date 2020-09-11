Democratic Candidate Says COVID Deaths Are the Result of Trump's 'Terroristic Negligence'

Missouri Democratic Congressional candidate Cori Bush tweeted on Friday that while Americans must remember the lives lost to the terrorist attacks on 9/11, they must also remember the lives lost to COVID-19 as a result of President Trump's "terroristic negligence."

Bush added in her thread the lives lost to COVID-19, which the pandemic originated in Wuhan, China, is "the equivalent of 64 September 11th attacks."

On 9/11 we mourn the 2,977 lives lost in the tragic attacks on the World Trade Center.



We also remember that even more have passed and will continue to pass away from diseases caused by the attacks, combined with a lack of access to healthcare. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) September 11, 2020

Bush said Americans must also "mourn the approximately 500,000 lives that have been directly taken by the unnecessary wars that we entered out of xenophobic panic."

We also mourn the approximately 500,000 lives that have been directly taken by the unnecessary wars that we entered out of xenophobic panic—including the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians. They are not forgotten. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) September 11, 2020

Bush, a staunch progressive, was praised by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) after she won the primary against Rep. William Lacy Clay.

"Absolutely incredible," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "Congratulations, Cori Bush. YOU accomplished this w/ the people of Ferguson & MO-1."

"You've shown that the power of grassroots, mass-movement politics is stronger than gatekeepers & big money — it’s about advancing the tide of justice whose time has come."