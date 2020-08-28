Man Sucker Punched, Media Members Chased Out of BLM Plaza By Agitators During RNC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Protests outside the White House during the last day of the Republican National Convention, which saw President Trump formally accept the nomination, were chaotic as people were accosted and attacked by agitators.

One white man was walking through the area of Black Lives Matter Plaza where a crowd quickly surrounded him. He was hit in the head, resulting in a little bleeding. He said he was trying to see the fireworks show, but people in the crowd accused him of attacking a black woman.

When the man got close to St. John's Church, someone sucker punched him in the head, making him fall down hard on the ground. Some people helped him up and escorted him away, but others continued to heckle and throw water on him.

A man was surrounded by a crowd of protesters near the White House, not sure why. A few scuffles broke out and then he was sucker punched in the head and he fell down. He also has some blood on his face. pic.twitter.com/ZOxCe9XP0m — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

Protesters claim elderly man “assaulted a black female.” He denies the charges adding he was there to “see the fireworks.”



DC Protesters continue to harass the man as he walks away. pic.twitter.com/hh77M3iaho — Phillip Nieto (@nieto_phillip) August 28, 2020

Agitators in Black Lives Matter Plaza also targeted members of the press as they often chased out people with large cameras. They had been saying they did not want any photos or videos of people in the public space.

Agitators also chased out a cameraman from the area near the White House. They threatened to beat him up and destroy his camera. pic.twitter.com/8XiWipzOsY — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 28, 2020

The night also saw fights between D.C. police officers and rioters. A formation of bike officers was attacked by a crowd, with rioters kicking and fighting for control of the bikes.