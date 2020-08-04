Portland Rioters Set Their Sights on Another Target After Feds Begin Withdrawing from Courthouse

Protesters and rioters continue to wreak havoc in other parts of Portland now that the extra federal officers will be leaving the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. On Tuesday, a crowd had gathered outside the Portland Police's Penumbra Kelly Building and began to block the roads.

The Portland Police Bureau said while it was at first peaceful, a house fire had been started nearby and responding fire crews had to navigate around the blocked the roads, according to KPTV. Objects were then thrown at the officers from the crowd and lasers were being pointed in officers' eyes. Portland Police declared the gathering as an unlawful assembly.

The Bureau said officers were attacked as they were making arrests. One was punched while another was hit int the arm with a baton or a large stick.

We do not want violence. The Kelly Building is occupied by city employees. It is closed to the public at this time. Stay off the property. https://t.co/Aw6Z0vAaCT — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 4, 2020

Protesters erect a baracade. Seconds after this tear gas is shot by PPB. pic.twitter.com/SHVEPaqh3S — Peter (@gravemorgan) August 4, 2020

08.03.20. Just before midnight:

PPB maced and shoved press, nearly trampled three of the Moms for Black Lives (formerly WOMs), made violent arrests, pulled a respirator off of a protester’s face and maced them, destroyed a megaphone. Full video avail on IG & FB @matlockartist pic.twitter.com/kDDsB6mGot — Anissa Matlock (@matlockartist) August 4, 2020

Taken moments ago. What you see being thrown is a water bottle after an officer attacked the person with the umbrella. @PortlandPolice what are you doing with those resources? pic.twitter.com/5vNomRiExL — amberinpdx (@amberinpdx) August 4, 2020

Two people were arrested and taken to the Multnomah County Jail on Monday night. Zachary Perry, 23, was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing. Travis Hessel, 27, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer.