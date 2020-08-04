law & order

Portland Rioters Set Their Sights on Another Target After Feds Begin Withdrawing from Courthouse

Julio Rosas

 @Julio_Rosas11

Posted: Aug 04, 2020 10:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Noah Berger

Protesters and rioters continue to wreak havoc in other parts of Portland now that the extra federal officers will be leaving the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. On Tuesday, a crowd had gathered outside the Portland Police's Penumbra Kelly Building and began to block the roads.

The Portland Police Bureau said while it was at first peaceful, a house fire had been started nearby and responding fire crews had to navigate around the blocked the roads, according to KPTV. Objects were then thrown at the officers from the crowd and lasers were being pointed in officers' eyes. Portland Police declared the gathering as an unlawful assembly.

The Bureau said officers were attacked as they were making arrests. One was punched while another was hit int the arm with a baton or a large stick.

Two people were arrested and taken to the Multnomah County Jail on Monday night. Zachary Perry, 23, was charged with second-degree criminal trespassing. Travis Hessel, 27, was charged with assaulting a public safety officer.

