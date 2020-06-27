Jim Clyburn Freaks Out On Dr. Mark Green After He Doesn't Wear a Mask During Hearing

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) on Friday chided Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) during an in-person hearing for the Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis. Green was not wearing a mask despite being six feet away from the nearest person, something Clyburn took issue with.

"I agree. I also agree that ignoring science is damaging to our country," Clyburn said to Green after he criticized manipulating COVID-19 data.

Clyburn said some Republicans were acting irresponsibly because they have requested to hold in-person hearings, but "I would love to abide by the attending physician's recommendations."

"CDC has said [at] six-foot social distancing, you don't need a mask. We are six feet apart, we don't need a mask," Green said, pointing to how he was wearing a mask when he entered the room because he was walking by people within six feet.

Green had served in the U.S. Army as a flight surgeon during the wars in Iraq and Afganistan.

"You are a scientist. You are a physician, so anyone walking past you and you don't have on a mask, you wear the mask to protect them," Clyburn said.

"Yes sir, if someone comes by who doesn't have a mask on, I'll put mine on. Absolutely," Green replied.

"I just want to say this. If you wish to continue having these meetings in person, you gonna have to adhere to the attending physician, or I will not have the meetings in person," Clyburn threatened.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) then asked if people are not wearing masks in the room and are speaking, could they be spreading the virus onto the surfaces of the dais and could then infect other people who also happen to not be wearing masks.



