Adviser to Accused Medicaid Fraudsters Is a Major Donor to Mamdani, Hochul

There's a new development in the ongoing Medicaid fraud investigation in New York City. Last month, police arrested 78-year-old Pervez Siddiqui and multiple other conspirators for their alleged role in a $38 million Medicaid kickback scheme. The New York Post is now reporting that Siddiqui's probable adviser, Ijaz Ahmad, is a major donor and fundraiser for several prominent New York politicians, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Governor Kathy Hochul.

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Key Mamdani, Hochul fundraiser is advisor to two Medicaid cheats accused of ripping off $107M https://t.co/0ru2V2s9CG pic.twitter.com/72poO4upVe — New York Post (@nypost) July 14, 2026

Isn't it weird how these communists are always scammers?



Probably nothing. https://t.co/oGEleYl1KV — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) July 15, 2026

According to the Post, 50-year-old Pakistani-American Ijaz Ahmad is a wealthy cardiologist and "healthcare entrepreneur" who is a top Medicaid advisor, teaching individuals how to open up facilities that generate tens of millions in Medicaid cash. Ahmad also enjoys connecting his clients with the top politicians in NYC, inviting them both to his large and lavish residence in Old Westbury.

Ahmad runs the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC) Political Action Committee, which was founded in 2018 to "combat anti-Muslim rhetoric." APPAC made significant contributions to the Clinton and Biden presidential campaigns, as well as to Gov. Kathy Hochul. After Mamdani's 2025 victory, APPAC organized a fundraiser to help with the team's transition, which Siddiqui donated to, The Post found. The event ended up raising more than $260,000 and paid for Ahmad's seat at the mayor's inauguration. Outside of the PAC, he personally donated $16,000 to New York State Attorney General Letitia James, whose oversight of Medicaid fraud led to a suspension in federal funds for the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. Ahmad has photos with several top Democrats, including former President Joe Biden.

Siddiqui, accused of Medicaid fraud, attended events with Zohran Mamdani and other prominent Democrats at Ahmad's home, even after his adult daycare centers were raided. While he has not been accused of any crime, the connection certainly sparks questions about his knowledge of fraud. Ahmad has also been in close quarters with Zakia Khan, who was convicted of $68 million in Medicaid fraud.

Sources obtained by the NY Post described Ahmad as being self-centered, saying that “he has no personality and he does everything to get noticed. He uses his property and five-star hotels to host these political events.”

The findings suggest a deeply connected, politically entrenched circle of Pakistani Americans within New York, who are simultaneously draining welfare systems while lobbying top New York Democrats to funnel more money into them. Just last month, APPAC backed all of the Mamdani-endorsed socialists running in the Democratic primaries. It is unclear whether Ahmad's connections will be investigated.