Guess Who Just Endorsed Graham Platner. The Irony Is Real.

Democrat Graham Platner, known for his Nazi tattoo and domestic abuse allegations, just received his newest endorsement in his campaign for a Maine Senate seat. Yesterday, "as we approach the anniversary of the Dobbs decision," they said, Planned Parenthood, the country's single largest abortion provider in the U.S. threw its support behind Platner.

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"Graham Platner will be a champion for sexual and reproductive health care and rights, including keeping politicians out of people’s personal medical decisions, and protecting patients’ access to essential reproductive care, including birth control, cancer screenings, IVF, and abortion care," Planned Parenthood Action Fund said in a statement on its website.

Platner has a laundry list of scandals, from his Nazi tattoo to his Reddit comments mocking veterans, his sexting scandal that was outed by his wife, and a New York Times article detailing a slew of his former girlfriends' accounts of his abusive tendencies. He really is the perfect man for Planned Parenthood, the so-called champion of "women's rights."

In a news conference yesterday, Platner spoke about abortion access, saying, "When we regain power, it's not enough to go back to what we had. We need to build new rights, new definitions of freedom, definitions that include material definitions of freedom. The idea that you don't actually have the right to something if you can never, ever afford it or reach it...people deserve material access." Honestly, are we surprised that an alleged domestic abuser wants to radically expand access to abortion?

Democrat candidate for US Senate Graham Platner: "We need to build new rights and new definitions of freedom." pic.twitter.com/dDWiAg247z — TheBlaze (@theblaze) June 22, 2026

In another strange moment, Platner sheepishly admits that he got checked for STIs in his earlier years, while advocating for a universal healthcare system.

WATCH: Graham Platner Reveals He Used To Get STD Checks At Planned Parenthood pic.twitter.com/vCsCxWC8ok — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2026

Plenty of "Women for Platner" stand behind the podium, proudly defending the man whose ex-girlfriend Lyndsey Fifield described as “the most toxic, literally abusive man on earth who destroyed my life."

The strangest part of the endorsement is the fact that Platner's opponent, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), is one of only two Republican senators who support abortion. Her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as a Supreme Court Justice was enough to turn the abortion advocacy organization toward a man who cheated on his wife and is accused of far more serious allegations with former girlfriends.

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"As the assault on sexual and reproductive health care continues, Sen. Susan Collins's deciding vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh reminds us exactly why voters must elect someone like Graham Platner, who will fight for our rights and our bodies," Planned Parenthood said.

The endorsement illustrates how low the Left's standards have stooped. They will support anyone and anything in their efforts to take down the President.

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