This Law Means That Praying at a Northern Ireland Hospital Could Land You in Trouble With the Police

A new statement released by authorities in the United Kingdom could mean that individuals who bring a Bible into a hospital could face punishment for violating an “abortion safe access zone.”

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The updated guidelines released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland were in response to questions generated by the Abortion Services Act of 2023 in Northern Ireland, according to Fox News.

The PSNI clarified that an offense against the legislation would be for “anyone who is not one of those protected persons to behave within a Safe Access Zone in a way that influences, prevents access for, or causes harassment, alarm or distress to a person attending for abortion services – whether directly or indirectly.”

“Critically a person does not have to intend to commit an offence,” the PSNI continued. “Under the act, it is sufficient that a person was reckless as to whether their behaviour had one of those effects. This means that a person cannot avoid liability simply by claiming they did not mean to influence or distress anyone.”

The PSNI further explained that the lawfulness of prayer, Scripture readings, the carrying of a Bible or other religious materials, pastoral ministry, and even “visible religious practice” that could “directly or indirectly influence a person” seeking an abortion would constitute an offense under Northern Ireland law.

No exemptions are made for those who serve in a religious or ministerial capacity. One retired pastor has already been convicted and fined for “preaching a Gospel sermon near a hospital” in 2024, with courts demanding that he pay $614 in May.

The updated regulations against the practice of faith come as censorship levels in the U.K. escalate to unprecedented heights.

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