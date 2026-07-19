Spain Wins 2026 World Cup

Spain has won the 2026 World Cup after an action-packed 2-0 win over Argentina in extra time.

🚨 JUST IN: SPAIN WINS WORLD CUP OVER ARGENTINA with President Trump in attendance, who will now present the award to the victor



47 has overseen the GREATEST FIFA World Cup in history 🇺🇸



He wants the world to pick America for the next one, but without Mexico and Canada 🤣



📽️ @MargoMartin47 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 19, 2026

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What wasn’t reflected in the score line was the 20 shots taken by Spain in the lead up to their lone goal. The record-setting performance by Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who had 11 saves.

Argentina’s offense was nonexistent in the match, which was unable to produce a single shot on goal throughout the entirety of the match. They were forced down to 10 men for the remainder of the match after a mistimed tackle by Enzo Fernandez in the 93rd minute.

Two potential goals of Spain’s were disallowed after a foul in the second half and a narrow offside call in the second half of extra time. Still, they maintained possession for two-thirds of the match and hardly allowed Argentina into the attacking zone until the closing moments of extra time. Their match-winning goal came off of the foot of super-sub Ferran Torres in the 106th minute.

In those few moments, the leadership of all-time great Lionel Messi led the Argentinian side into creating multiple chances to grab an equalizer, but still failed to create a shot on target.

The 2026 win marks Spain’s second World Cup title, with the last coming in 2010 against the Netherlands. Their last title in South Africa likewise came from a 1-0 victory in extra time.

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