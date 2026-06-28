John Kasich Is Back and Worse Than Ever

Disgraced politician John Kasich, known to many as the RINO to beat all RINOs, decided to voice his opinion on the Trump administration's choice to keep Temporary Protected Status for Haitian migrants temporary, and it was...something.

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The Supreme Court has allowed TPS for Haitians to end, putting families in Springfield and communities across the country at risk of being sent back to a country in chaos. Congress can and should extend these protections. pic.twitter.com/cXoeacoIZ9 — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) June 28, 2026

Kasich has requested that Congress reverse the recent Supreme Court verdict that affirmed the Trump administration's choice to end TPS for Haitian migrants. Haitians were granted TPS over 16 years ago, in January 2010, after it was presented as an 18-month measure "while Haiti gets back on its feet."

This is how the Obama Administration sold Haiti TPS to the American people in 2010. It was controversial at the time because it rewarded people who came here illegally. Democrats’ promise of 18 months turned into 16 years. pic.twitter.com/zmULSGOq1m — James Percival (@DHSGenCounsel) June 28, 2026

Numerous administrations have extended this "temporary" protected status, essentially allowing many Haitians to live in the United States without meeting the same immigration requirements that migrants from other countries face. In that time, 15,000 "temporary" migrants moved to Springfield, Ohio, where 30 percent took out mortgages on homes. More than 300,000 Haitians are currently residing in the United States under the TPS designation.

MS NOW on Haitians in Springfield:



"So of the 350,000 Haitians in the United States with TPS, a little over 10,000, close to 15,000 live here in Springfield, the population of Springfield is about 58,000. So with this decision from the Supreme Court, 20% of this community in… pic.twitter.com/Wgb985jgXm — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) June 27, 2026

The same story is true of countless other countries that have been granted this "temporary" status. Meanwhile, RINOs like Kasich are encouraging America to prioritize the needs of foreigners over those of Americans. And why shouldn't he, considering that his career followed the same principle?

The Kasich America last record:



✅ Voted for Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

✅ Refused to welcome President Trump in Cleveland at the 2016 RNC convention

✅ Voted for US/China normalization act which gutted Ohio manufacturing and built China’s middle class

✅ Voted… https://t.co/1vBBIz13ia — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) June 28, 2026

One would have assumed that, in the decade since President Donald Trump forced Kasich into retirement, he would have undergone a modicum of self-reflection, but perhaps that's asking too much.

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