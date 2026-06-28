VIP
MS NOW Shows It Is on Shaky Ground; Lawrence O'Donnell Has Some Odd Baby Hitler Thoughts
MS NOW Shows It Is on Shaky Ground; Lawrence O'Donnell Has Some Odd...
VIP
Jeff Bezos' Ex Wife Just Proved Wealth Confiscation Doesn't Work
Jeff Bezos' Ex Wife Just Proved Wealth Confiscation Doesn't Work
A Forensic Expert in Colorado Just Pleaded Guilty to Mishandling Data in Dozens of Criminal Cases
A Forensic Expert in Colorado Just Pleaded Guilty to Mishandling Data in Dozens...
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 326: God's Greatest Quotes From the Old Testament
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 326: God's Greatest Quotes From the Old Testament
If Half of the Body Is Saturated With Cancer, What’s the Prognosis?
If Half of the Body Is Saturated With Cancer, What’s the Prognosis?
VIP
The Best Planes Ever
The Best Planes Ever
After Dobbs, Will We Get Life Right on America’s 250th?
After Dobbs, Will We Get Life Right on America’s 250th?
The Meaning of America
The Meaning of America
RFK Jr., Dr. Oz: Over 1 Million Enrolled in Obamacare With No Social Security Number
RFK Jr., Dr. Oz: Over 1 Million Enrolled in Obamacare With No Social...
VIP
The WNBA's Coordinated Campaign Against Caitlin Clark Is Obvious
The WNBA's Coordinated Campaign Against Caitlin Clark Is Obvious
Wait, This LA Reporter Was Forced to Apologize After Rooting for Team USA?
Wait, This LA Reporter Was Forced to Apologize After Rooting for Team USA?
U.S. and Iran Exchange New Set of Strikes Just Two Weeks After Peace Deal
U.S. and Iran Exchange New Set of Strikes Just Two Weeks After Peace...
Passing Faith onto the Next Generation
Passing Faith onto the Next Generation
Endowed by Our Creator: How Science Points to the Truths of the Declaration of Independence
Endowed by Our Creator: How Science Points to the Truths of the Declaration...
Tipsheet

John Kasich Is Back and Worse Than Ever

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 28, 2026 3:00 PM
John Kasich Is Back and Worse Than Ever
Democratic National Convention via AP

Disgraced politician John Kasich, known to many as the RINO to beat all RINOs, decided to voice his opinion on the Trump administration's choice to keep Temporary Protected Status for Haitian migrants temporary, and it was...something.

Advertisement

Kasich has requested that Congress reverse the recent Supreme Court verdict that affirmed the Trump administration's choice to end TPS for Haitian migrants. Haitians were granted TPS over 16 years ago, in January 2010, after it was presented as an 18-month measure "while Haiti gets back on its feet."

Numerous administrations have extended this "temporary" protected status, essentially allowing many Haitians to live in the United States without meeting the same immigration requirements that migrants from other countries face. In that time, 15,000 "temporary" migrants moved to Springfield, Ohio, where 30 percent took out mortgages on homes. More than 300,000 Haitians are currently residing in the United States under the TPS designation.

Recommended

Let New York Suffer Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS HAITI SUPREME COURT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The same story is true of countless other countries that have been granted this "temporary" status. Meanwhile, RINOs like Kasich are encouraging America to prioritize the needs of foreigners over those of Americans. And why shouldn't he, considering that his career followed the same principle?

One would have assumed that, in the decade since President Donald Trump forced Kasich into retirement, he would have undergone a modicum of self-reflection, but perhaps that's asking too much.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Let New York Suffer Derek Hunter
Wait, This LA Reporter Was Forced to Apologize After Rooting for Team USA? Joseph Chalfant
Jeff Bezos' Ex Wife Just Proved Wealth Confiscation Doesn't Work Amy Curtis
The WNBA's Coordinated Campaign Against Caitlin Clark Is Obvious Joseph Chalfant
RFK Jr., Dr. Oz: Over 1 Million Enrolled in Obamacare With No Social Security Number Scott McClallen
If Half of the Body Is Saturated With Cancer, What’s the Prognosis? Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Let New York Suffer Derek Hunter
Advertisement