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Trump Just Confirmed These Rumors About UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 21, 2026 11:30 AM
Trump Just Confirmed These Rumors About UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP

President Donald Trump has confirmed speculation that emerged Saturday that United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer would be tendering his resignation as soon as Monday after a disastrous tenure.

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Outrage has grown in the nation after two major events in the past weeks: the brutal murder of Henry Nowak at the hands of Vickrum Digwa and the release of the Rape Gang Inquiry Report by MP Rupert Lowe that revealed more than 250,000 incidents of sexual assaults on young girls.

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DONALD TRUMP KEIR STARMER UNITED KINGDOM

Starmer’s Labour Party allies are the impetus for the resignation, as they have reportedly pressured him to take the weekend to draft a statement and prepare a timeline for his exit. Starmer had won the seat after his party won Parliament in a historic landslide election nearly two years ago.

Trump’s announcement comes after a senior Labour official told Reuters that Starmer would remain in 10 Downing Street.

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Minnesota Attorney General Ellison Storms Off When Asked About Minnesota's Billions in Fraud Scott McClallen
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