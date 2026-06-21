President Donald Trump has confirmed speculation that emerged Saturday that United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer would be tendering his resignation as soon as Monday after a disastrous tenure.

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🚨 JUST IN: President Trump CONFIRMS Keir Starmer will RESIGN as UK Prime Minister tomorrow



And Trump bids Starmer farewell by calling him an UTTER FAILURE 🤣



Trump’s right. Starmer has done nothing but destroy the UK and support the invasion of third worlders.



Don’t let the… pic.twitter.com/RClkInxNal — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 21, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces Keir Starmer’s resignation



LFG!



“Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom. He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well! President DJT” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/E9wsxWAg1T — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 21, 2026

Outrage has grown in the nation after two major events in the past weeks: the brutal murder of Henry Nowak at the hands of Vickrum Digwa and the release of the Rape Gang Inquiry Report by MP Rupert Lowe that revealed more than 250,000 incidents of sexual assaults on young girls.

Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies: abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit. His murder is as tragic as it is enraging. He should still be alive today, and he would be if the last few… https://t.co/e3HkjzWzwU — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 5, 2026

Starmer’s Labour Party allies are the impetus for the resignation, as they have reportedly pressured him to take the weekend to draft a statement and prepare a timeline for his exit. Starmer had won the seat after his party won Parliament in a historic landslide election nearly two years ago.

Trump’s announcement comes after a senior Labour official told Reuters that Starmer would remain in 10 Downing Street.