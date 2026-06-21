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Tipsheet

This Golfer's Dad Got a Perfect Father's Day Gift at the U.S. Open

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 21, 2026 5:00 PM
This Golfer's Dad Got a Perfect Father's Day Gift at the U.S. Open
AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File

Miles Russell, a 17-year-old amateur golfer who just played in the final round of the U.S Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York, made a significant gesture to his dad in celebration of Father’s Day while walking his way up the 18th hole to end the day.

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Russell pulled his father out of the gallery and asked him to work as his caddie for the rest of the hole. The move, inspired by former professional Steve Wheatcroft, took Russell’s dad completely by surprise.

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Russell finished the day at even par and is currently tied 39th as the tournament winds to a close. The 2026 U.S. Open was Russell’s first major appearance as well as his first-made major cut. Russell's performance at 17 was nothing short of extraordinary as world-class players like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Victor Hovland, and J. J. Spaun all failed to advance into the weekend.

Russell is a rising star in the world of golf as a two-time AJGA player of the year. He successfully made a cut on the Korn Ferry Tour, a PGA Tour pipeline, as a high school freshman.

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