This Golfer's Dad Got a Perfect Father's Day Gift at the U.S. Open

Miles Russell, a 17-year-old amateur golfer who just played in the final round of the U.S Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York, made a significant gesture to his dad in celebration of Father’s Day while walking his way up the 18th hole to end the day.

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There is no better Father's Day gift than this 🥹pic.twitter.com/I8Xb0VW7ww — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 21, 2026

As good as it gets.



Miles Russell with the ultimate Father's Day gift for his dad. pic.twitter.com/hEXpoiIZ4a — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 21, 2026

Russell pulled his father out of the gallery and asked him to work as his caddie for the rest of the hole. The move, inspired by former professional Steve Wheatcroft, took Russell’s dad completely by surprise.

"Thought it'd be a good Father's Day present."



Miles Russell got the OK from the U.S. Open's Rules Committee, then brought in his dad to caddie for the final hole of his first U.S. Open.



The 17-year-old made par to complete an even-par 70 at Shinnecock Hills.



10/10 Father's… pic.twitter.com/8BfCI9ML2M — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 21, 2026

Just talked to Miles Russell for a bit about his dad caddying for him up 18. Miles said it was his idea and his dad didn't know it was going to happen.



Steve Wheatcroft encouraged him to do it because he did the same at the U.S. Open once with his dad.



Dad didn't know about it… — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterNS) June 21, 2026

Russell finished the day at even par and is currently tied 39th as the tournament winds to a close. The 2026 U.S. Open was Russell’s first major appearance as well as his first-made major cut. Russell's performance at 17 was nothing short of extraordinary as world-class players like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Victor Hovland, and J. J. Spaun all failed to advance into the weekend.

Russell is a rising star in the world of golf as a two-time AJGA player of the year. He successfully made a cut on the Korn Ferry Tour, a PGA Tour pipeline, as a high school freshman.

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