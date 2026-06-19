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Tipsheet

U.S. Destroys Australia 2-0 to Secure Spot in World Cup Knockout Rounds

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 19, 2026 5:04 PM
U.S. Destroys Australia 2-0 to Secure Spot in World Cup Knockout Rounds
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The United States Men’s National Soccer Team has secured advancement into the knockout rounds of the World Cup after defeating the Australian Socceroos 2-0 in their second group stage match.

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The U.S. got off to another early lead after forcing an Australian own goal in the 11th minute created by emerging star Folarin Balogun, who scored two goals in his first World Cup appearance against Paraguay last week.

Alex Freeman scored the U.S.’s second in the 43rd minute off of a set piece header. The goal was originally called off as offside, but video review overturned the call on the field and secured the lead going into the half.

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SPORTS USA WORLD CUP

Pre-match drama put predictions of a U.S. win in peril as star winger Christian Pulisic was ruled out due to a calf injury sustained during the first half World Cup opener against Paraguay. It is unclear if he will be available for the match against Turkey on June 26.

With the win, the USMNT will advance out of Group D and into the knockout round. They are projected to play Bosnia and Herzegovina under the current standings. Should Paraguay win or draw against Turkey later tonight, the U.S. will win their group outright.

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