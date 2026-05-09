Abby Phillip Is Raging About the GOP's Redistricting Wins

CNN’s Abby Phillip did not hide her displeasure at the failed attempt by Virginia Democrats to destroy Republican representation in the state, claiming that “we are in the depths of Hell” on the redistricting battle.

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🚨 LMAO! CNN’s Abby Phillip MELTS DOWN after Republicans gain the advantage in redistricting



“We are in the depths of hell!” 😂



“America's redistricting battles just became a full-fledged war.“



Dems cheated for DECADES



It’s FINALLY being undone 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DBooJ4FNNA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 9, 2026

After Virginia’s failure to secure additional Democrat seats had placed the party on the backfoot ahead of the midterm elections, Phillip labeled the effort to produce friendlier maps as “a full-fledged war,” especially against minorities.

“For black voters in particular in the South, they're looking to lose pretty much most if not all of their representation,” Phillip said during the segment.

While Phillip and Democrats are in a panic about losing their illegally gained Virginia seats, the bad news for progressives could just be beginning. Sen. Eric Schmitt has argued that California’s new map is in violation of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the Voting Rights Act, meaning Democrats could stand to lose an additional five seats.

Gavin Newsom’s map has the same problem Democrats always have: they cannot stop dividing Americans by race.



Callais makes clear that the VRA is not a permission slip for racial sorting.



DOJ should act fast. https://t.co/F1zjEDJIle

CNN Redistricting Update:



Passed:

🔴 Texas: +5

🔴 Florida: +4

🔴 Ohio: +2

🔴 North Carolina: +1

🔴 Missouri: +1

🔴 Tennessee: +1

🔵 California: +5

🔵 Utah: +1



Total Passed:

🔴 Republicans: +14

🔵 Democrats: +6



Pending:

🔴 Louisiana: +1

🔴 Alabama: +1

🔴 South Carolina: +1 pic.twitter.com/wpBB0NPxfB — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) May 8, 2026

With friendlier maps for Republicans taking shape across the country, the GOP stands far closer to retaining the House than they did just one month ago.

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