What VA Dems Are Doing Following Their Brutal Redistricting Defeat Will Leave You Howling
What VA Dems Are Doing Following Their Brutal Redistricting Defeat Will Leave You...
Remember When Hakeem Jeffries Said This About Redistricting? He Just Ate Those Words
Remember When Hakeem Jeffries Said This About Redistricting? He Just Ate Those Words
Did Anyone Notice What Was Funny With This VA Dem Senator's Take on the Gerrymander Ruling?
Did Anyone Notice What Was Funny With This VA Dem Senator's Take on...
NBC News Said What About Kyle Rittenhouse?!
NBC News Said What About Kyle Rittenhouse?!
Watch a CNN Host Lose It Over the Virginia Supreme Court Trashing the Dems' Gerrymandered Map
Watch a CNN Host Lose It Over the Virginia Supreme Court Trashing the...
VIP
Parents Should Protect Their Children, Not Encourage Delusions
Parents Should Protect Their Children, Not Encourage Delusions
High Honors for the Left, Crickets for the Right
High Honors for the Left, Crickets for the Right
DOJ Sues New Mexico and Albuquerque Over Laws Blocking Federal Immigration Enforcement
DOJ Sues New Mexico and Albuquerque Over Laws Blocking Federal Immigration Enforcement
Wait, That's Who Democrats Are Bringing Out to Flip Texas?
Wait, That's Who Democrats Are Bringing Out to Flip Texas?
Sacrifice for the Cause
Sacrifice for the Cause
Coal Has Evolved. America Should Compete.
Coal Has Evolved. America Should Compete.
Applying 'Peace Through Strength' to Affordability: A Key to President Trump’s Wider Agenda
Applying 'Peace Through Strength' to Affordability: A Key to President Trump’s Wider Agend...
Reconciling America
Reconciling America
Could Evil Netflix Still Devour Warner Bros.? Stranger Things...Has Happened!
Could Evil Netflix Still Devour Warner Bros.? Stranger Things...Has Happened!
Tipsheet

Abby Phillip Is Raging About the GOP's Redistricting Wins

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 09, 2026 11:15 AM
Abby Phillip Is Raging About the GOP's Redistricting Wins
Townhall Media

CNN’s Abby Phillip did not hide her displeasure at the failed attempt by Virginia Democrats to destroy Republican representation in the state, claiming that “we are in the depths of Hell” on the redistricting battle.

Advertisement

After Virginia’s failure to secure additional Democrat seats had placed the party on the backfoot ahead of the midterm elections, Phillip labeled the effort to produce friendlier maps as “a full-fledged war,” especially against minorities.

“For black voters in particular in the South, they're looking to lose pretty much most if not all of their representation,” Phillip said during the segment.

While Phillip and Democrats are in a panic about losing their illegally gained Virginia seats, the bad news for progressives could just be beginning. Sen. Eric Schmitt has argued that California’s new map is in violation of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the Voting Rights Act, meaning Democrats could stand to lose an additional five seats.

Recommended

What VA Dems Are Doing Following Their Brutal Redistricting Defeat Will Leave You Howling Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ABBY PHILLIP DEMOCRAT PARTY REDISTRICTING REPUBLICAN PARTY VIRGINIA

With friendlier maps for Republicans taking shape across the country, the GOP stands far closer to retaining the House than they did just one month ago.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What VA Dems Are Doing Following Their Brutal Redistricting Defeat Will Leave You Howling Matt Vespa
Remember When Hakeem Jeffries Said This About Redistricting? He Just Ate Those Words Matt Vespa
Wait, That's Who Democrats Are Bringing Out to Flip Texas? Joseph Chalfant
Did Anyone Notice What Was Funny With This VA Dem Senator's Take on the Gerrymander Ruling? Matt Vespa
NBC News Said What About Kyle Rittenhouse?! Matt Vespa
Could Courts Overturn California's Congressional Map Next? This Senator Thinks So. Joseph Chalfant

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

What VA Dems Are Doing Following Their Brutal Redistricting Defeat Will Leave You Howling Matt Vespa
Advertisement