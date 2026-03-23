Massive Explosion and Fire Breaks Out at Texas Oil Refinery

A massive explosion and fire has broken out at a Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. The extent of the damage, but no one has reportedly been injured. An order to shelter in place has been issued.

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Following reports of an explosion, a massive fire can be seen at the Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. pic.twitter.com/I3UYBTS41A — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 24, 2026

Additional footage shows the massive fire at the Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, following a reported explosion. pic.twitter.com/NhQyNIujCN — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 24, 2026

Footage reportedly shows the effect of a large explosion at the Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas that resulted in a massive fire. Residents are currently advised by emergency services to shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/50qaqsuVec — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 24, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Smoke is seen billowing from Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas following reports of an explosion.



pic.twitter.com/cWijoyFjLP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 24, 2026

🚨#BREAKING: A shelter-in-place has been issued after a major explosion occurred at a refinery plant



📌#PortArthur | #Texas



At this time, numerous emergency crews are on the scene following a major explosion at a Valero refinery. Large flames are visible, with heavy smoke… pic.twitter.com/qr1EXdlie5 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 24, 2026

WATCH: Aerial footage shows large fire at Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas after explosion pic.twitter.com/n8W62SwhO0 — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) March 24, 2026

Shelter in placer ordered following explosion at Valero refinery in Port Arthur TX. pic.twitter.com/mrlEOBJG3O — Geoff Brumfiel (@gbrumfiel) March 24, 2026

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.