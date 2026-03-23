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Massive Explosion and Fire Breaks Out at Texas Oil Refinery

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 23, 2026 10:00 PM
Massive Explosion and Fire Breaks Out at Texas Oil Refinery
AP Photo/Reed Saxon

A massive explosion and fire has broken out at a Valero oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. The extent of the damage, but no one has reportedly been injured. An order to shelter in place has been issued.

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ENERGY FIREARMS FIREARMS POLICY COALITION TEXAS

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

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No, MAGA Is Not Falling Apart Because a Few Podcasters Did Not Get Their Way Kurt Schlichter
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