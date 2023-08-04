A Timeline of the CCP’s Intrusions Into the US Since Biden Became President

When President Biden last met with Xi Jinping, nine months ago, he told the Chinese president that he did not want a new Cold War.

But since that meeting, we have discovered a host of Chinese intrusions into the U.S., with little to no response from President Biden. The operations highlight Biden’s reputation as a weak global leader, a perception which has stuck with him since the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal in August of 2021.

The timeline is truly damning.

February:

On February 2, 2023, a Chinese spy balloon sparked a national uproar when it was discovered floating above U.S. military instillations in Billings, Montana. Despite numerous calls for the U.S. military to shoot the balloon down, President Biden allowed the balloon to cross the Continental United States. The U.S. Air Force eventually downed the balloon of the coast of South Carolina.

Initially, Biden told US media that “The question of the balloon and attempting to spy on the United States is something that we anticipate from China.”

Months later, however, Biden changed his tune and excused the brazen espionage as unintentional.

“I don’t think the leadership knew where it was and knew what was in it and knew what was going on,” Biden remarked on June 17.

April:

Just two months after the spy balloon incident, FBI agents arrested two Chinese operatives operating a secret NYC police station on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party. Subsequent investigations revealed at least six other Chinese police stations operating across the country.

After the news broke, however, Biden stayed largely silent. The only thing resembling a strong response came from an anonymous senior official in the Biden administration who told Newsweek "We will not tolerate the PRC Government—or any foreign government—harassing or threatening U.S. persons." Publicly, the White House dodged questions regarding the incident.

June:

On June 8, the Wall Street Journal reported that China had agreed with Cuba to build a surveillance station on the island. The station’s reported purpose will be to spy on military instillations along the Southeast United States.

The Biden administration responded only by calling the report “not accurate,” while simultaneously calling the reported surveillance station an “ongoing issue, and not a new development.”

July:

The following month, Parents Defending Education, a grassroots parental rights organization, published a report showing China has funded K-12 lessons in at least 143 school districts since 2009.

The report detailed how the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has fostered relationships with American K-12 schools “through grants, sister school partnerships, and other programming.”

President Biden, meanwhile, did not publicly comment on the news.

In response, PDE President Nicole Neily told Fox News Digital “Families deserve to know who is influencing the American education system so that they can make informed choices about what their children are learning behind closed doors.”

The very next day, news broke that U.S. officials had raided an unlicensed Chinese biolab operating in California.

During the raid, authorities removed hundreds of mice and at least 20 potentially infectious agents, including coronavirus, HIV, hepatitis, and herpes.

August:

Finally, two US sailors were arrested on espionage charges on August 3, after they allegedly sent national defense information to Chinese intelligence officials in exchange for cash payments.

Petty Officer Jinchao "Patrick" Wei is charged with the communication of defense information to aid a foreign government, and conspiracy to communicate defense information to aid a foreign government.

Similarly, Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao is accused conspiracy and receipt of a bribe by a public official.

Sadly, if the current trend holds, these arrests will not be the last China-related embarrassment to occur under the Biden administration.