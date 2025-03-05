RNC Getting Ready for Midterms

The GOP is getting ready for next year’s midterm elections, RNC Chair Michael Whatley told Newsmax, but is focusing more heavily right now on getting key legislation passed, since success in next year’s elections largely depends on that.

Advertisement

“And in order for us to succeed in the midterms, we need to see the president and his administration follow through on the president's commitments. They are already doing it, and we need to see Congress move forward with that big, beautiful bill and make sure that they are codifying the agenda that the American people voted for,” Whatley said.

The “big, beautiful bill” Whatley is referring to here is an idea that President Trump has been championing, which is to combine many policy goals into one legislative package, in order to make sure they are all passed and signed into law.

Key policy initiatives, according to Whatley, are moving in the right direction.

“We're already seeing the president and his team do it. Congress is gearing up already to start moving forward on that legislation. In fact, we already see the House moving forward with its reconciliation package earlier this week. So there's a lot going on already,” Whatley said.

Last month, the House Budget Committee Republicans advanced the budget resolution for fiscal year 2025, which Trump supported, stating, “[T]he House and Senate are doing a SPECTACULAR job of working together as one unified, and unbeatable, TEAM, however, unlike the Lindsey Graham version of the very important Legislation currently being discussed, the House Resolution implements my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it! We need both Chambers to pass the House Budget to “kickstart” the Reconciliation process, and move all of our priorities to the concept of, “ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL.” It will, without question, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Regarding the party’s alignment with Trump’s goals, Whatley said that the GOP is committed.

“And the American people are going to understand that Republicans are fighting for them every single day. And that's what's going to dictate where we go in these midterms,” Whatley stated.