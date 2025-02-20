BREAKING: Senate Votes to Confirm Kash Patel As FBI Director
A FEMA Tragedy You May Never Hear About
Judge Orders Local Newspaper to Take Down Editorial Criticizing City Council
VIP
The Theme of Today's Column – The Facts Derailing the Media Narratives
VIP
Actress's Brother Gets Prison Time for 'Gun Crime' That Shouldn't Be Illegal
VIP
California City's Freak-Out Over Gun Store a Second Amendment Infringement
Collins Explains How She Plans to Vote on Kash Patel's Nomination to Be...
From Sending Back the Wrong Body to Planned Bombings, Hamas Added Insult to...
VIP
Did You Expect These Reactions Over Trump Admin Ending Congestion Pricing in NYC?
Victory: Trump Administration Can Move Ahead With Layoffs
HHS Issues Guidance on Gender
Did You Catch How the AP Referred to Hamas Terrorists in Post About...
VIP
This Left-Wing State Finally Banned Transgender Athletes
VIP
Yet Another Attempted Car Ramming Attack by an Islamist
Tipsheet

Trump Wants Feds to Take Over DC

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  February 20, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump wants the federal government to take control of Washington, D.C. in order to crack down on homelessness and violent crime.

Trump said that federal authorities should take control away from local Democrat leaders who are not doing their jobs and bring law and order to the city.

Advertisement

“I think that we should govern the District of Columbia. I think that we should run it strong, run it with law and order, make it absolutely flawless,” Trump said. “And I think we should take over Washington, D.C. We could save people from getting killed. They have a great police department there. Somehow they’re not utilized properly. We should govern D.C. The federal government should take over the governance of D.C. and run it really, really properly.”

Trump is reportedly planning an executive order demanding D.C. authorities start to clean up homeless encampments and address crime.

“Too much crime, too much graffiti, too many tents on the lawns, there’s magnificent lawns and there’s tents. It’s a sad thing, homeless people all over the place, we’ve got to take care of the homeless,” Trump said.

“You can’t have tents all over your beautiful, your once magnificent houses and lawns, you just can’t do it,” he said, noting that the city should look nice especially when foreign leaders visit.

Recommended

From Sending Back the Wrong Body to Planned Bombings, Hamas Added Insult to Injury Throughout Thursday Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

“We will take over the horribly run capital of our nation in Washington, D.C., and clean it up, renovate it and rebuild our capital city so there is no longer a nightmare of murder and crime,” Trump said last year while campaigning, promising to clean up the city.

The executive order reportedly involves harsher punishments for violent gun crimes and petty crimes such as public urination, as well as protection of national monuments and federal parks.

Legislation introduced earlier this month by Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) would end “home rule,” which allows D.C. residents to control their own local affairs, and transfer the city under the management of Congress.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

From Sending Back the Wrong Body to Planned Bombings, Hamas Added Insult to Injury Throughout Thursday Rebecca Downs
Victory: Trump Administration Can Move Ahead With Layoffs Rebecca Downs
Did You See How Hamas Returned the Remains of Murdered Bibas Children? Jeff Charles
Did You Catch How the AP Referred to Hamas Terrorists in Post About Bibas Family? Rebecca Downs
BREAKING: Senate Votes to Confirm Kash Patel As FBI Director Jeff Charles
Authorities Foil Planned 'Mass Casualty Attack' at High School After Discovering Disturbing Scheme Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
From Sending Back the Wrong Body to Planned Bombings, Hamas Added Insult to Injury Throughout Thursday Rebecca Downs
Advertisement