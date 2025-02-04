Joe Kent Picked As Director of National Counter Terrorism Center

Former special operations soldier Joe Kent has been nominated by President Trump as Director of the National Counter Terrorism Center.

“It is my pleasure to nominate Joe Kent as the Director of the National Counter Terrorism Center. As a Soldier, Green Beret, and CIA Officer, Joe has hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Above all, Joe knows the terrible cost of terrorism, losing his wonderful wife, Shannon, a Great American Hero, who was killed in the fight against ISIS. Joe continues to honor her legacy by staying in the fight. Joe will help us keep America safe by eradicating all terrorism, from the jihadists around the World, to the cartels in our backyard.”

Advertisement

“Congratulations Joe!” Trump’s post concluded.

It is my pleasure to nominate Joe Kent as the Director of the National Counter Terrorism Center. As a Soldier, Green Beret, and CIA Officer, Joe has hunted down terrorists and criminals his entire adult life. Above all, Joe knows the terrible cost of terrorism, losing his… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 4, 2025

Kent’s wife, Shannon, was killed during the Manbij Bombing in Syria in 2019. She had been serving in the area as chief cryptologic technician.

“A Navy sailor from Pine Plains is being remembered as intelligent, caring and accomplished.

Shannon M. Kent, a 35-year-old chief cryptologic technician, was one of four Americans killed after a suicide bomber triggered a fiery explosion Wednesday in northern Syria, according to officials.

Her death elicited an outpouring of support on social media, some of whom remembered the woman who graduated from Stissing Mountain High School in 2001,” the Poughkeepsie Journal wrote at the time of her death.

Dutchess County Legislature Chairman Gregg Pulver stated at the time that “I am not surprised she quickly rose through the ranks as a Navy cryptologist as she was a master of languages – speaking seven fluently. Those of us who knew her personally will remember her brilliant mind, loving nature, and always hold her as our small-town hero. I pray that her family finds comfort and support during this difficult time.”

Kent ran for Congress in Washington’s 3rd District in 2022 and 2024, but unfortunately lost both races to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.