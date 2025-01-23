Trump Pardons Pro-Lifers Persecuted by Biden's DOJ
One Republican Senator Will Vote Against Confirming Pete Hegseth
'F*** Trump': This Criminal Illegal Alien Got Deported on Camera
Tipsheet

'Duck Dynasty' Is Coming Back to TV

Jeremy Frankel
Jeremy Frankel  |  January 23, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/A&E Networks, Gurney Productions

“Duck Dynasty” will be coming back to TV.

A&E announced that the reality series will be returning, with the new series surrounding Willie Robertson, his wife Korie, and the rest of their extended family.

The new series will be called “Duck Dynasty: The Revival,” and will center around the family’s business Duck Commander, the Robertson now-adult children and grandchildren. 

A&E has ordered two ten-episode seasons. The first will be released this summer. The sho will be produced by Wheelhouse’s Spoke Studios and Tread Lively Productions. 

“The Robertsons earned a seat in homes across the country with their unique brand of downhome practicality, southern charm and relatable humor,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming, A&E and Lifetime, stated. “‘Duck Dynasty’ played a huge part of the success of A&E for many years, and we look forward to reuniting with the Robertsons on the revival.”

“Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home. We’re thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can’t wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures,” Willie and Korie Robertson said.

The original “Duck Dynasty” lasted for eleven seasons on A&E, from 2012-2017, and followed the family’s experiences and their duck-hunting business that they built. 

The new series will also feature original cast members like Miss Kay and Uncle Si, as well as looking into the adult lives of the original show’s children, such as Sadie, Will, Bella, Rebecca, and John Luke.

