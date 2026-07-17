This Is What's Happening to the Consultants Who Made Graham Platner

The people behind former Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s rise are facing scrutiny over propping up a candidate they hadn’t properly vetted.

This comes after the candidate dropped out of the race amid allegations of rape and a long list of scandals that came to light after he launched his campaign. His eventual downfall has led Democrats to question: How did this happen?

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Apparently, Politico might have the answer. The outlet published a lengthy report on the operatives who discovered, then persuaded the oyster farmer to run for Maine’s Senate seat. Democratic consultant Daniel Moraff is at the center of the report, which details how he first approached Platner, who rebuffed him.

Eventually, after weeks of prodding, Platner agreed to run against incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins. Moreaff and a small group of out-of-state consultants then worked hard to elevate the candidate, portraying him as a charismatic, authentic, outsider. He emailed his comrades saying Platner was “a cross between a rugged JFK and Bernie Sanders” and “one of the most talented politicians of our time. Maybe any time.”

NEW in @playbookdc: A look inside some tensions at FIGHT Agency—between Rebecca Katz and Morris Katz—that emerged over the Graham Platner campaign: pic.twitter.com/jTR8us4oDq — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) July 17, 2026

Morris Katz, a 27-year-old strategist at Fight Agency, played an integral role in packaging and presenting Platner, propping him up as a model for other Democratic politicians. At a Manhattan dinner party, Katz told guests, “We found a model here to win over working-class voters” by finding “a guy that looks like he’s a union working-class guy.”

Rebecca Katz (no relation), the firm’s founder, provided institutional backing even though she was initially hesitant about Platner.

Moraff’s fiancée, Leanne Fan, functioned as his partner in managing the candidate’s campaign. The firm had also recruited Iowa Marine Nathan Sage in almost the same fashion before they took on Platner.

But what is most egregious about this fiasco is that the operatives did not properly vet Platner before elevating him to the public, which was a fatal mistake. A research firm hired by the campaign flagged dozens of problematic Reddit posts and suggested they do more extensive research on Platner’s past. However, Moraff didn’t bother to follow through.

Former political director Genevieve McDonald later reflected on the issue. “Last fall, when I realized no one had vetted him, I did it myself. @Fight_agency did not give a single f**k what I had to say. You don’t hate them enough.”

"Graham Platner and his fans, like Galloway and Moraff, are attempting nothing less than a full-scale moral inversion. A candidate who faces no accusations of sexual assault or mistreatment of others, who studied hard, worked hard, and avoided scandal — well, that guy is… — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) July 17, 2026

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What followed was a Niagara Falls of scandals that went far beyond the Reddit posts in which he made derogatory remarks about black people and white rural voters. It was revealed that he had sent sexually inappropriate messages to other women even though he was married.

But the beginning of the end came when a slew of women Platner had previously dated told their stories about his disturbing and bizarre behavior. Lyndsey Fifield said he twisted her arm behind her back and locked her in a room during an argument.

Then, Jenny Racicot told her story to Politico, which became the proverbial nail in Platner’s coffin. She said Platner showed up inebriated at her home and forced himself on her.

Platner has denied all the allegations, but later decided to drop out of the race days before the deadline.

It’s hard to tell whether these operatives will experience any real ramifications for this debacle. Platner quickly became a liability for the Democratic Party once his past behavior came to light. This alone would usually mean that other campaigns would refuse to work with these consultants.

But we also have to remember that the party was also complicit. They continued promoting Platner even after the allegations came to light. While many on the left criticized the candidate, it was clear he had the overall support oft he party.

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It’s also worth noting that while the consultants had the wrong candidate, they had the right idea. Voters on both side of the aisle are rejecting the establishment wings of their parties. They have become fed up with insiders who make sweeping promises on the campaign trail only to maintain the status quo once they get in office. If Platner hadn’t been a total scumbag, he would have had a fighting chance as an outsider to win the race.

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