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Letitia James Isn't Happy With Zohran Mamdani and His Merry Band of Socialists

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 24, 2026 11:00 AM
Letitia James Isn't Happy With Zohran Mamdani and His Merry Band of Socialists
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

New York Attorney General Letitia James isn’t happy about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s growing influence over the party after a slate of socialist candidates rode his endorsement to victories in Tuesday’s primary elections. 

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She’s not the only one. Several other high-profile establishment Democrats have complained about the trend of candidates endorsed by Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) racking up victories all across the country.

James took a shot at Mamdani, telling CNN that “Some of the candidates that he has supported re individuals who do not understand the politics of New York City, the cultural differences from district to district, who have not been part of the history and the struggle of some of these districts, and are relatively new to the body politic.”

James suggested that she and other Democrats are “disappointed” in the mayor. “All of us are a little frustrated with the Democratic Party. But you don’t blow it up. That’s what MAGA has done.”

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DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES LETITIA JAMES NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also chimed in, expressing frustration with Mamdani’s electoral success. He criticized the mayor back in May when he endorsed Darializa Avila Chevalier instead of her primary opponent.

“We’re not in the business of winning Democratic primaries and state seats that are going to be blue regardless of who wins a primary. In order for us to be able to take back control of the House of Representatives, we got to flip seats in tough areas,” he said.

Nydia Velázquez, retiring Democratic congresswoman was upset that Mamdani intervened in the race to choose her successor. The mayor threw his support behind Claire Valdez, a democratic socialist, instead of Antonio Reynoso who she backed.

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