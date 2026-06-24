Letitia James Isn't Happy With Zohran Mamdani and His Merry Band of Socialists

New York Attorney General Letitia James isn’t happy about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s growing influence over the party after a slate of socialist candidates rode his endorsement to victories in Tuesday’s primary elections.

Advertisement

She’s not the only one. Several other high-profile establishment Democrats have complained about the trend of candidates endorsed by Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) racking up victories all across the country.

How great it is politically to upset Jeffries:



“Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the House Democratic leader, [was] even more upset when Mr. Mamdani decided in May to endorse Ms. Avila Chevalier”https://t.co/v9wPKMyQYm — asad abukhalil أسعد أبو خليل (@asadabukhalil) June 24, 2026

James took a shot at Mamdani, telling CNN that “Some of the candidates that he has supported re individuals who do not understand the politics of New York City, the cultural differences from district to district, who have not been part of the history and the struggle of some of these districts, and are relatively new to the body politic.”

NY Attorney General Letitia James criticized NYC Mayor Mamdani and some of his endorsed candidates in New York City’s Democratic primaries, telling CNN that some of those candidates don’t understand the communities they want to represent and are disconnected from the history and… pic.twitter.com/sKAuhu1Sa9 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 24, 2026

James suggested that she and other Democrats are “disappointed” in the mayor. “All of us are a little frustrated with the Democratic Party. But you don’t blow it up. That’s what MAGA has done.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also chimed in, expressing frustration with Mamdani’s electoral success. He criticized the mayor back in May when he endorsed Darializa Avila Chevalier instead of her primary opponent.

The DSA is 100% going to go after Hakeem Jeffries in 2028. How can Jeffries be an effective Democrat leader or even Speaker of the House when his primary political concern will be pandering to the antisemitic socialist loons back in Brooklyn? https://t.co/GL3BrKGIlq — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) June 24, 2026

“We’re not in the business of winning Democratic primaries and state seats that are going to be blue regardless of who wins a primary. In order for us to be able to take back control of the House of Representatives, we got to flip seats in tough areas,” he said.

Nydia Velázquez, retiring Democratic congresswoman was upset that Mamdani intervened in the race to choose her successor. The mayor threw his support behind Claire Valdez, a democratic socialist, instead of Antonio Reynoso who she backed.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.