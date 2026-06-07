John Fetterman Says He'll Wear a Suit If Graham Platner Releases Inappropriate Texts With Other Women

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is still keeping his boot on Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner’s neck amid an ongoing deluge of revelations about his past behavior.

Advertisement

Fetterman has been one of the few Democrats who isn’t propping Platner up despite the fact that he wore a Nazi tattoo and has behaved inappropriately with women.

During an appearance on Fox News, Fetterman slammed Platner over the news that he was using the Kik platform to send sexually explicit messages to other women even though he is married. Kik is known for being used by child predators to reach out to kids.

“I mean, this—that dude was on Kik for a decade. I mean, do you know what Kik is? Just anyone watching, Google what Kik is. You know, that's—they have serious underage problems with people that are in that,” Fetterman said. “They go there because it can be anonymous and they can do all kinds of depraved things.”

The host brought up a proposal Fetterman made to Platner. “I’ll tell P. Hustle I’ll wear a suit every day if he releases all those texts and messages that he has had with a dozen women,” the senator said, referring to the moniker Platner used on Kik.

Yeah, well, I know, of course, I never heard from P. Hustle. But what's strange with P. Hustle is back in April, he was doing an interview on that pro-Hamas radio network or whatever that thing is. And he said that I am the bane of his existence and really was angry how I dressed too. And now I said, now, P. Hustle, here's a great chance. You know, you can just prove that all these people that you're dropping those d**k pics and saying these things to were over 18. And now I will— I will wear a suit every day in the Senate. And now you can set the record clear and provide all those texts and all those conversations that you were having as a newlywed just before you were going to run for the Senate.

🚨 JUST IN: Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) GOES OFF on Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner for possibly sending d*ck pics to MINORS on Kik — known as a predator's paradise app



Fetterman says he'll WEAR A SUIT every day if Platner can prove NONE of his s*xual recipients were kids… pic.twitter.com/n60IoDRNoe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 6, 2026

Platner is the leading Democratic Senate candidate in Maine, but his long list of scandals has caused major problems for the party. Years ago on Reddit, he posted comments blaming victims of sexual assault, suggesting that they should have avoided drinking too much. He also asked why black people don’t tip and called rural Americans stupid and racist.

📰 Graham Platner's rough weekend



A WSJ bombshell that he had sent illicit texts to a dozen women, and a Daily Wire report that he maintains a profile on an app tied to child exploitation: things are only getting worse for Graham Platner.



And they were already very bad! pic.twitter.com/W4c4UN1zRw — 10 Minute Drill (@10minutedrill) June 1, 2026

Platner apologized for the posts. But later, other comments he made were revealed in which he seemingly admitted to pleasuring himself in porta potties. Along with messaging other women, a New York Times report featured comments from women he dated in the past who described his “unsettling” conduct.

Advertisement

One of the women said he twisted her arm behind her back during an argument and locked her in a room. Others said he was verbally abusive and physically intimidating against them. Platner has denied the allegations, claiming they are politically motivated.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.