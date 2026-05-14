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Tipsheet

The New York Times Might Regret Publishing That Column on Sexual Abuse in Israeli Prisons

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | May 14, 2026 1:00 PM
The New York Times Might Regret Publishing That Column on Sexual Abuse in Israeli Prisons
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

The Israeli government is suing The New York Times over a recent op-ed alleging widespread systemic sexual abuse of Palestinian in Israel’s prisons.

The dispute centers on a column Nicholas Kristof published on Monday covering the allegations against Israeli military and prison personnel.

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The columnist said he spoke with 14 men and women who claim Israeli settlers and members of the security forces sexually assaulted them while they were in custody. Kristof’s piece included allegations that detainees were raped. Some said their genitals were yanked. One even claims Israeli officials trained dogs to sexually assault inmates. The author claimed these stories are part of a wider pattern of abuse and not isolated incidents.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said they plan to sue the news outlet over the column, according to The Times of Israel. In a joint statement, the officials said the piece was “one of the most hideous and distorted lies ever published against the State of Israel in the modern press.”

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Israel’s Foreign Ministry further argued that the New York Times published the column just before and Israeli report on Hamas’ sexual violence. The agency said it approached the news outlet with the report earlier. The paper denies rumors that it planned to retract its prior reporting on Hamas sexual violence against Israeli women.

The timing of the column is interesting given that a separate report also revealed how Hamas terrorists sexually assaulted Israelis during its October 7, 2023 surprise attack. Investigators found that sexual abuse was an integral component of the attack and that there was rape and gang rape in at least three locations during the assault. 

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