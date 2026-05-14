The New York Times Might Regret Publishing That Column on Sexual Abuse in Israeli Prisons

The Israeli government is suing The New York Times over a recent op-ed alleging widespread systemic sexual abuse of Palestinian in Israel’s prisons.

The dispute centers on a column Nicholas Kristof published on Monday covering the allegations against Israeli military and prison personnel.

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The columnist said he spoke with 14 men and women who claim Israeli settlers and members of the security forces sexually assaulted them while they were in custody. Kristof’s piece included allegations that detainees were raped. Some said their genitals were yanked. One even claims Israeli officials trained dogs to sexually assault inmates. The author claimed these stories are part of a wider pattern of abuse and not isolated incidents.

Israel is moving to sue The New York Times for defamation over Nicholas Kristof’s column alleging sexual abuse of Palestinian detainees by Israeli forces. Netanyahu and Gideon Sa’ar called the piece one of the most distorted lies ever published against Israel. — Zvika Klein צביקה קליין (@ZvikaKlein) May 14, 2026

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said they plan to sue the news outlet over the column, according to The Times of Israel. In a joint statement, the officials said the piece was “one of the most hideous and distorted lies ever published against the State of Israel in the modern press.”

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed his legal advisers "to consider the harshest legal action against The New York Times and Nicholas Kristof" over his story alleging mass sexual assaults by Israeli troops against Palestinians, including with dogs.… — Fox News Flash (@FoxNews_Flash) May 14, 2026

Israel’s Foreign Ministry further argued that the New York Times published the column just before and Israeli report on Hamas’ sexual violence. The agency said it approached the news outlet with the report earlier. The paper denies rumors that it planned to retract its prior reporting on Hamas sexual violence against Israeli women.

🚨 BREAKING: BIBI IS TAKING THE NEW YORK TIMES TO COURT



Israel is preparing to sue The New York Times over Nicholas Kristof’s column accusing Israeli forces of horrific abuse of Palestinian detainees.



Prime Minister Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar called it one of… pic.twitter.com/HRBQqVR3zG — 🔯 Monotheistic Zionist 🔯 (@Zionist_faithfu) May 14, 2026

The timing of the column is interesting given that a separate report also revealed how Hamas terrorists sexually assaulted Israelis during its October 7, 2023 surprise attack. Investigators found that sexual abuse was an integral component of the attack and that there was rape and gang rape in at least three locations during the assault.

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