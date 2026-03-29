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The Houthis Have Entered the Iran War – Here's What That Could Mean

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | March 29, 2026 1:30 PM
The Houthis Have Entered the Iran War – Here's What That Could Mean
Houthi Media Center via AP

The war in Iran has taken another turn as Yemen’s Houthi rebels enter the conflict.

The Houthis fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at southern Israel on Saturday, opening up what could be a dangerous new front in a regional conflict that has already killed thousands and affected energy markets on a global scale.

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Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree claimed credit for the attack, which has raised concerns about the regional conflict expanding.

The Times of Israel reported that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said it shot down the missile. There were no injuries reported. The Houthis launched another cruise missile later in day, but it was shot down over the Red Sea.

Yemen’s Houthis launched a ballistic missile attack at southern Israel on Saturday morning, triggering sirens in Beersheba and surrounding areas, in the first offensive from the Iran-aligned group since the start of the war with Iran.

In a statement, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they had targeted “sensitive Israeli military sites” with a “barrage of ballistic missiles.”

The IDF said one ballistic missile fired from Yemen was successfully shot down by air defenses.

The attempted strike came hours after Saree issued a public threat on Friday. “We confirm that our fingers are on the trigger for direct military intervention,” he said in a speech. 

Analysts warned that if the Houthis escalate their efforts to attack shipping through the Red Sea, it could have lasting economic impacts — especially considering Iran’s efforts to shut down the Strait of Hormuz.

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HOUTHIS IRAN ISRAEL YEMEN

Thomas Juneau, a professor at the University of Ottawa's Graduate School of Public and International Affairs and an associate fellow with Chatham House, told Time, "The Houthis would cause a much more important impact on the war if they were to start targeting maritime shipping in the Red Sea and try to close the Bab al-Mandab Strait. This would amplify the war's already strong impact on oil and natural gas prices and on the global economy."

Iran has supplied the Houthis with ballistic missile technology for years. The rebel group has controlled much of northern Yemen since 2014. While it is not considered an Iranian proxy, it has aligned itself with what it calls an “axis of resistance” which includes Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

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