Tipsheet

Trump Shuts Down Leftists Whining Over His Joke About Serving Third Term

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | October 27, 2025 10:00 AM
Hasnoor Hussain/Pool Photo via AP

President Donald Trump on Sunday responded to speculation that he might find a way to subvert Constitutional term limits on the presidency.

Some have floated the idea that he might run for vice president in 2028. After winning, the presidential candidate would resign, making Trump president for one more term. While addressing reporters on Air Force One, he rejected the idea, saying it would be “too cute.”

“Yeah, I'd be allowed to do that,” he told a reporter who asked about the idea. But I wouldn't, I wouldn't. I think it's too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it's too cute. I think the people wouldn't like that. It's too cute. It's not, it wouldn't be right.”

Even if Trump wanted to make such a gambit, the Constitution likely wouldn’t allow it. However, proponents of the idea could point to seemingly ambiguous language in the document that prohibits an individual from being “elected” president for a third time. This method would mean that Trump wasn’t actually elected, but took over after the elected president stepped down.

The 22nd Amendment states, “No peson shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” It does not explicitly rule out those who might ascend to the presidency through the vice president role. 

It’s a flimsy argument. The 12th Amendment clearly prohibits anyone “constitutionally ineligible” from being president from also being vice president. The intent was clearly to make sure a president could not serve more than two terms. Such a move would surely fail in the courts.

Trump initially joked about using this method to serve a third term. “I would love to do it,” he told reporters, which immediately melted the heads of leftist members of the chattering class, who once again screamed about him becoming a dictator.

Now that Trump has ruled out trying to serve a third term, perhaps leftists can just go back to screaming “Hitler” all day long.

