Trump Shuts Down Leftists Whining Over His Joke About Serving Third Term

President Donald Trump on Sunday responded to speculation that he might find a way to subvert Constitutional term limits on the presidency.

Some have floated the idea that he might run for vice president in 2028. After winning, the presidential candidate would resign, making Trump president for one more term. While addressing reporters on Air Force One, he rejected the idea, saying it would be “too cute.”

“Yeah, I'd be allowed to do that,” he told a reporter who asked about the idea. But I wouldn't, I wouldn't. I think it's too cute. Yeah, I would rule that out because it's too cute. I think the people wouldn't like that. It's too cute. It's not, it wouldn't be right.”

Trump says he would be allowed to serve a third term by running as VP but says he wouldn’t do that because it’s too cute and the people wouldn’t like that. https://t.co/mAUXZ5SMAE pic.twitter.com/Krueq7QLeY — Acyn (@Acyn) October 27, 2025

Even if Trump wanted to make such a gambit, the Constitution likely wouldn’t allow it. However, proponents of the idea could point to seemingly ambiguous language in the document that prohibits an individual from being “elected” president for a third time. This method would mean that Trump wasn’t actually elected, but took over after the elected president stepped down.

The 22nd Amendment states, “No peson shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” It does not explicitly rule out those who might ascend to the presidency through the vice president role.

It’s a flimsy argument. The 12th Amendment clearly prohibits anyone “constitutionally ineligible” from being president from also being vice president. The intent was clearly to make sure a president could not serve more than two terms. Such a move would surely fail in the courts.

Trump initially joked about using this method to serve a third term. “I would love to do it,” he told reporters, which immediately melted the heads of leftist members of the chattering class, who once again screamed about him becoming a dictator.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: A leaked CPAC press memo shows the “Third Term Project” hosting a Feb. 20 event titled “The Case for Presidential Tenure Reform.”



They’re openly arguing for a constitutional amendment to let Trump serve up to three terms; citing “unfinished business” and… pic.twitter.com/wpDlnXUyCV — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 26, 2025

My big takeaway from Trump's lengthy Air Force One gaggle is that he's talking about shredding the Constitution by being in office for a third term increasingly openly.



If you don't think he'll try it, you're in denial. https://t.co/jzIvz4x56O — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 27, 2025

Is it too much to ask that the media actually report on this, and with adequate concern.



“Trump floats running for illegal third term as president” https://t.co/Lc1LVkuJ5a — Daniel Aguilar (@daanielaaguilar) October 27, 2025

Now that Trump has ruled out trying to serve a third term, perhaps leftists can just go back to screaming “Hitler” all day long.





