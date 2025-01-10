GOP Lawmakers Might Be Poised to Score a Major Second Amendment Victory

Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and John Kennedy (R-LA) introduced a bill that would allow those who possess concealed carry licenses in their states to carry firearms in all 50 states.

If passed, the bill could be a massive victory for Second Amendment rights, which have been under attack in blue states after the Supreme Court’s ruling in New York Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.

Kennedy said the bill “would affirm Americans’ fundamental liberties while respecting every state’s right to make their own laws,” in a press release.

Cornyn noted that the proposed legislation “would reduce unnecessary burdens for law-abiding citizens and allow them to carry a concealed firearm in every state that permits it.”

Several other Republican lawmakers have cosponsored the measure.

The law aims to standardize concealed carry laws by ensuring that those who have gone through the process to obtain a license will not be prohibited from carrying their firearms in other states.

The legislation would bar states from imposing additional restrictions on non-residents who have a license that go further than laws that apply to residents.

Notwithstanding any provision of the law of any State or political subdivision thereof to the contrary, an individual… may possess or carry a concealed handgun… that has been shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce.

Those who carry will still have to comply with other state regulations on firearms.

The law would not override state licensing schemes. However, it requires states to recognize permits issued in other states.

With Republicans controlling the House and Senate, the measure has a favorable chance of becoming law, which would remove plenty of headaches for gun owners who travel across state lines.

The bill has faced criticism from members of the anti-gunner lobby who argue that it would supersede state laws and potentially put more people in danger. Everytown for Gun Safety, a leading anti-gunner organization, argued against the legislation in 2023.

A concealed carry reciprocity mandate would force states to let violent offenders and people with no firearm safety training carry hidden, loaded handguns—even if those people could not otherwise legally purchase a gun in the state. This legislation, pushed by the gun lobby, would even force states to allow concealed carry by many people with no permit whatsoever, letting people who have never been screened by a background check carry throughout the country.

The group further argued that “Some states’ concealed carry permitting systems are so ineffectively run that they issue permits to people with felonies, while 25 states require no permit at all.”

Kerry Slone, founder of We the Female, told Townhall that the act “is a huge advantage for domestic abuse survivors trying to escape their abusers to have the ability to defend themselves when fleeing to other states.”

Former Libertarian vice presidential candidate Spike Cohen, who supports gun rights, expressed concerns that the legislation might prompt some states that have permitless carry laws to adopt laws requiring a license to carry.

My only concern about national reciprocal licensing was that it could be used to lead all 50 states to require a license to carry.



If it creates reciprocity for permitless carry, then it actually serves to encourage states to abandon their requirements, otherwise they're… — Spike Cohen (@RealSpikeCohen) January 9, 2025

However, in most states with permitless carry, one can still obtain a license. Many, including myself, obtained licenses in states like Texas because they travel frequently and they might still need a permit to carry in states that have reciprocity with Texas or other permitless carry states.

All in all, this legislation would be a great step in the right direction. For gun owners, having to keep up with each state’s regulations when traveling can be quite difficult, which means that well-meaning folks might see themselves caught up in legal trouble. Moreover, the Second Amendment applies to all states, not just ones that do not have anti-gun governments.

Ultimately, I’d prefer to see a national permitless carry law. While it might be difficult to pass – even with Republican control over Congress, it would prevent anti-gunner politicians from further restricting the right to keep and bear arms.