Did You See the Very Special Guest at the RNC Tuesday Night?
Mayorkas Is Blocking Secret Service Director From Testifying
'Shifty Adam Schiff' Just Threw Biden Under the Bus
LIVE UPDATES: Trump Assassination Attempt
Cori Bush Continues Paying Her Body Guard Husband Despite DOJ Investigation
Parents of Would-Be Trump Assassin Called Police Hours Before PA Rally
DNC Scraps Plans to Rush Biden Nomination, Pushes Virtual Roll Call Back
Suspect in the Charlotte Shooting Spree Was Due for Deportation
Newsom Signed a Bill Eroding Parental Rights. Here's How One School District Responded.
Here's Why Kamala Harris' Post About JD Vance Is Particularly Awful
'Real-Life Impact and Damage': AGs File Title IX Cert Petition With Supreme Court
This State Is Being Sued for Rejecting a Pro-Abortion Ballot Initiative
Is JD Vance Qualified to Be President on Day One, If Necessary?
Did Democrats Just Light a Bunch of Money on Fire With These Project...
Tipsheet

NBC's New Poll Reveals More Dems Are Running From Joe

Jamie Parsons
Jamie Parsons  |  July 17, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A new NBC News poll revealed only one-third of Democrats are satisfied with President Joe Biden as the party nominee.

NBC News conducted a survey on July 7-9, surveying 800 registered voters. Of the registered Democrats voters, 33% said they were satisfied with Biden as the party nominee, 62% said they preferred another nominee, and five percent said they were not sure.

Advertisement

The poll also found 58% of Democrat voters said they disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president, 40% said they approve of the job Biden is doing, and two percent said they were unsure.

The poll's findings, however, are not surprising. Democrats have been unsatisfied with Biden's job in office for a while.

When asked "if the election for president were held today," with Donald Trump and Biden as candidates, 45% of voters said they would vote for Trump, and 43% said they would vote for Biden. 

When asked "if the election for president was held today" with Trump, Biden, Jill Stein as the Green Party candidate, Chase Oliver as the Libertarian Party candidate, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Cornel West, 40% of voters said they would vote for Trump, and 37% said they would vote for Biden. 

Recommended

Trump Called Corey Comperatore's Widow. Here's What She Told Him. Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

As the poll found Democrat voters fleeing to other party nominees, most Republican voters are sticking with Trump for the 2024 presidential election. For example, 71% of registered Republican voters said they were satisfied with Trump being the Republican nominee, 27% said they were not satisfied, and two percent said they were unsure. 

The NBC News poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46 percent. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Called Corey Comperatore's Widow. Here's What She Told Him. Leah Barkoukis
Spare Me The Phony 'But Ronald Reagan!' Crocodile Tears Over JD Vance Kurt Schlichter
Here's What Sent Joe Biden Into a Total Rage During 'Awful' Call With House Dems Matt Vespa
Here's Why Kamala Harris' Post About JD Vance Is Particularly Awful Rebecca Downs
'Shifty Adam Schiff' Just Threw Biden Under the Bus Spencer Brown
Parents of Would-Be Trump Assassin Called Police Hours Before PA Rally Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Called Corey Comperatore's Widow. Here's What She Told Him. Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement