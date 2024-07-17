NBC's New Poll Reveals More Dems Are Running From Joe

A new NBC News poll revealed only one-third of Democrats are satisfied with President Joe Biden as the party nominee.

NBC News conducted a survey on July 7-9, surveying 800 registered voters. Of the registered Democrats voters, 33% said they were satisfied with Biden as the party nominee, 62% said they preferred another nominee, and five percent said they were not sure.

The poll also found 58% of Democrat voters said they disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president, 40% said they approve of the job Biden is doing, and two percent said they were unsure.

The poll's findings, however, are not surprising. Democrats have been unsatisfied with Biden's job in office for a while.

CNN reports what DEMOCRATS think about Joe Biden:



“Frustrated, disbelief, aggravated, discouraged, unsure, worrying, resigned, frightened”



You voted for this pic.twitter.com/E3eHQgHPmG — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 28, 2022

I'm horrified at the way Democrats seem to be turning on President Biden now that it's politically convenient. He's given the party everything they've ever wanted. What happened to loyalty? Appreciation? Why would anyone wanna run as a Dem after this? — Jake K. Turx (@JakeTurx) July 3, 2024

When asked "if the election for president were held today," with Donald Trump and Biden as candidates, 45% of voters said they would vote for Trump, and 43% said they would vote for Biden.

When asked "if the election for president was held today" with Trump, Biden, Jill Stein as the Green Party candidate, Chase Oliver as the Libertarian Party candidate, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Cornel West, 40% of voters said they would vote for Trump, and 37% said they would vote for Biden.

As the poll found Democrat voters fleeing to other party nominees, most Republican voters are sticking with Trump for the 2024 presidential election. For example, 71% of registered Republican voters said they were satisfied with Trump being the Republican nominee, 27% said they were not satisfied, and two percent said they were unsure.

The NBC News poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.46 percent.