Democrat Mayor Praises Biden for Passing His Student Debt to Taxpayers

Thanks to President Joe Biden, St. Paul, Minnesota Mayor Melvin Carter (D) no longer has to pay back the student loans he took out. Instead, Carter's constituents and other American taxpayers are on the hook for his bill, along with millions of others, thanks to the Biden administration's unconstitutional student debt reallocation efforts.

On May 29, Carter, 45, tweeted "Thank you, Mr. President!" to Biden, accompanied by a screenshot of his student loan account that had been zeroed out.

Carter's praise for the president comes as Biden repeatedly acts to "circumvent" a 2023 Supreme Court ruling blocking his initial student loan "forgiveness" plan that would cost taxpayers hundreds of billions of dollars. Despite the ruling that his debt shell game was unconstitutional, Biden has continued to saddle taxpayers with the student debt of millions of Americans, like Carter.

In 2019, Carter's annual salary was $129,000, according to TwinCities.com. This is above the average salary for this area. His salary may now be higher. This, however, did not disqualify him from receiving debt "forgiveness."

In a video tweeted by Biden on May 29, the president claimed that "a significant amount" of Americans whose student loans were moved to burden taxpayers were "black borrowers," adding his unconstitutional debt reallocation was "so you can chase your dreams, start a family, buy your first home, start a business, and so much more."

It seems as though Carter, whose salary is already paid by taxpayers, did just fine while he had student loans to pay — loans that he agreed to pay back when he took them out to pay for his education. Displaying the "soft bigotry" of low expectations, Biden seems to think black student loan borrowers aren't able to be successful without the federal government stepping in to shift their debt to others.

Penn-Wharton: Biden's new student loan plan will cost taxpayers another $84B, bringing total to $559B.



The biggest winners are 750,000 people with 20 years in repayment.



Their average debt relief is $25,500+ and average household income is $312,000+.https://t.co/UHwQb7Hajj pic.twitter.com/7iiJiaUK1R — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) April 12, 2024

While Biden shouts out his student debt reallocation in public events as an effort to "help" Americans, his actions are still unconstitutional. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) confirmed this when she told reporters in 2021 that student loan "forgiveness" can only be done through "an act of Congress," not the president, Forbes reported at the time.

"People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness," Pelosi told Forbes. "He does not. He can postpone, he can delay, but he does not have that power."

Despite the Supreme Court's ruling, Biden claims he is "going to keep" saddling taxpayers with the student loan debts of others.

"Early in my term, I announced a major plan to provide millions of working families with debt relief for their college student debt," Biden said earlier this year before attacking his "MAGA Republican friends" in Congress for challenging his plan in court. "That didn't stop me," Biden bragged of his blatantly unconstitutional continuation of debt reallocation.