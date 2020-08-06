Redmentum: Top Revolutionary Communist Endorses Joe Biden for President

In case you missed it this week, the chairman of America's Revolutionary Communist Party, a man called Bob Avakian, has endorsed Joe Biden for president. Avakian, who briefly fled to France after being charged with assaulting a police officer in 1979, has released a lengthy and rambling screed to his newsletter subscribers in which he throws his support behind Joe Biden for president in the upcoming election. In order to uproot "capitalism-imperialism," it's crucial to defeat the "fascist regime" of the Trump administration, he writes:

This is a regime headed by “a demented bully” with his finger on the nuclear button. It is a regime that, without exaggeration, threatens not just greatly heightened suffering for the masses of humanity but the very existence of humanity itself, through its intensified moves to further the plunder of the environment and its boasts of unequaled weapons of mass destruction and its blatant declaration of willingness to use those weapons, including its massive nuclear arsenal. I have also emphasized that it is this system of capitalism-imperialism which, through its “normal workings,” has brought forth this fascism, and that no fundamental change for the better can be brought about under this system, and instead this system must be overthrown and replaced by a radically different and far better system, in order to abolish and uproot all relations of exploitation and oppression, and the violent conflicts they give rise to—all of which is built into the foundations of this system and its ongoing functioning and requirements. Right now, for everyone who is concerned with ending injustice and oppression, and with the question of whether humanity will have a future worth living—or will have a future at all—removing the Trump/Pence fascist regime from power is an immediate, urgent question and truly historic imperative.