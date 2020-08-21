Joe Biden

'War for the White House' Podcast: After A Joyless DNC, Does Biden Stand a Chance?

Ellie Bufkin
Ellie Bufkin
|
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 8:55 PM
  Share   Tweet
'War for the White House' Podcast: After A Joyless DNC, Does Biden Stand a Chance?

Source: Townhall Media

The "War for The White House" is a twice a week podcast featuring your favorite voices from Townhall.com, RedState.com, PJMedia.com, Twitchy.com, HotAir.com, and BearingArms.com as we enter the final countdown to Election Day in November. 

In episode three, Senior Columnist of PJ Media Stephen Kruiser was joined by Managing Editor of RedState Jennifer Van Laar and Townhall.com Staff Writer Ellie Bufkin to discuss the Democrats' meager attempt to make their nominee exciting, as well as the real issues plaguing the nation.  While everyone agreed that Biden exceeded expectations in his 25-minute speech (even Mondale turned in 23 minutes), he failed to tap into some of the most serious challenges facing American safety and security.  As polls close in and enthusiasm for Trump ramps up, the gang discusses what Biden would have to do to turn things around.

Do Republican candidates in deep blue urban districts like Baltimore finally have a chance as the cities crumble under the pressure of rioters and looters, and incompetent Democratic leadership?

Further, the crushing effects of California's wretched job law, AB5, finally get the nation's attention as Uber and Lyft came within a hair of exited the Golden State. Listen now to found out more about the dread PRO Act, a measure Biden and his VP pick Kamala Harris support, that would bring AB5 to the front door of every American. 

Tune in every Tuesday and Friday for a new episode! This podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trump Set to Spark Another Liberal Media Meltdown With His Potential Plan to Prevent Voter Fraud
Matt Vespa
Reports: Federal Buildings Evacuated in Portland Over Car Bomb Threat
Matt Vespa
Portland Rioters and Agitators Now Targeting ICE Building and Residential Neighborhoods
Julio Rosas
Baseball's 'Iron Man' Reveals Recent Battle With Prostate Cancer
Ellie Bufkin
The Ratings are in for Biden's Nomination Speech. They're Not Good.
VIP
Ellie Bufkin

What the Trump Campaign Did to the WaPo Homepage During Kamala Harris' VP Speech Should Give You a Chuckle

Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular