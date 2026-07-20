Zohran Mamdani May Be a Socialist, but He Can't Even Define What It Means to Be Working Class

Zohran Mamdani may style himself a democratic socialist, but that label appears to come without a clear grasp of what “working-class” actually means in the United States.

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In a weekend interview with The New York Times, the New York City mayor struggled to define the very term that underpinned much of his campaign rhetoric, despite repeatedly pledging to uplift working-class Americans through government.

NYT asks Mayor Mamdani what he thinks constitutes working class. https://t.co/O0P34DTDnD pic.twitter.com/r1QmtNbXV2 — Elizabeth Kim (@lizkimtweets) July 18, 2026

“I think if you have to work to pay your bills, I think that that is one definition of being a part of the working class,” Mamdani said when asked to define the term.

New York Times reporter Lulu Garcia-Navarro pressed him on that definition, asking whether someone earning $250,000 a year would also qualify as working class.

“I haven’t asked myself where it starts and stops," Mamdani replied. “What I would say is those who are working to try and afford the basic dignities of life and aren’t able to do so, I think that that is also working class. Oftentimes we’re asked how we divide this country. I think there’s only one majority in this country, it’s the working class.”

Garcia-Navarro responded that his description did not seem to "ring true."

Mamdani went on to draw the line at $1 million.

NEW: Mamdani Draws the Working Class Line at One Million Dollars in Income



Mamdani: "I've drawn it at about a million dollars a year."



That explains a lot. pic.twitter.com/FXK7dDjUXU — American Debunk (@AmericanDebunk) July 18, 2026

That exchange makes Mamdani's actual priorities clear. His goal was never really to help the poor. It's to punish the rich. It's an ideology driven more by spite than by the compassion Democrats so often claim animates it.

If democratic socialists genuinely cared about the working class, typically defined as adults without a four-year degree, in the low-to-middle income range, employed in manual, trade, or service work, the focus would be on spurring economic growth, lowering costs, and cutting red tape. Instead, every substantive point Mamdani made in this portion of the interview came back to one idea, raising taxes on the wealthy.

A man who can't define who he's fighting for, but knows precisely how much money someone needs to become his enemy, has told you everything about his priorities in a single interview.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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