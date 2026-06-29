President Trump Just Scored a Massive Supreme Court Win Over Federal Bureaucrats

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that President Trump can fire the head of an independent commission in Trump v. Slaughter, weakening protections around certain independent agencies and reaffirming the idea that the executive branch can remove officials under its authority when they are no longer aligned with the administration’s goals.

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The decision was 6-3, with the conservative justices backing the Trump administration. Chief Justice John Roberts authored the majority opinion.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court just ruled that President Trump has the executive authority to fire federal bureaucrats "without cause."



This overturns a lower court ruling reinstating Rebecca Slaughter as a member of the FTC.



A win for President Trump. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 29, 2026

BREAKING: Supreme Court sides with Trump on firing Rebecca Slaughter— rules that the President may fire FTC commissioners pic.twitter.com/oKNkSgslQI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 29, 2026

The case concerns the firing of Rebecca Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya, the Federal Trade Commission’s two Democratic appointees, at the start of Trump’s second term. Slaughter sued, arguing that federal law allows FTC commissioners to be removed only for inefficiency, neglect of duty, or malfeasance. She won her case and got her job back, but the Supreme Court just reversed that ruling.

"To 'discharg[e] the duties of his trust,' the President must have the assistance of officers he can trust," Roberts wrote. "Although it is up to the Senate to decide whether to confirm those with whom the President would prefer to work, neither Congress nor the courts may saddle him with those with whom he cannot work. Subordinates who exercise the President's power are subject to removal by him."

The decision overturns a landmark Supreme Court precedent, Humphrey’s Executor, decided in 1935 under Franklin D. Roosevelt. It held that Congress may limit the president’s power to fire certain government officials, even though the president is the chief executive of the U.S. government.

Today's ruling in Trump v. Slaughter marks a significant erosion of protections for independent commissions within the executive branch.

The Court did, however, draw a special line around the independence of the Federal Reserve in another decision released today, Trump v. Cook, preserving its safeguards because of the Fed’s unique importance.

"To accept any one of [the Trump administration's] arguments would in effect transform the Federal Reserve’s for-cause protection into at-will employment—an interpretive leap out of step with the statute Congress enacted and our Nation’s tradition of central banking protected from political interference," Chief Justice Roberts wrote in the decision. "We therefore deny the Government’s application."

Update:

President Trump responded to the ruling in Trump v. Slaughter on Truth Social, writing:

BIG WIN just moments ago at the Supreme Court, in the Slaughter Case, confirming Presidential Power in our Country to remove Executive Branch Officers and Agency Appointees, or Representatives, under Article II. This Decision was long sought by United States Presidents, dating all the way back to the 1930s. It is such an Honor to be the sitting President who won this Historic and Unprecedented Ruling, one of the most important ever given with respect to Presidential Powers. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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