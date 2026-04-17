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Tipsheet

This Democrat Still Thinks That No Amount of Success in Iran Was Worth the Cost

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 17, 2026 3:00 PM
This Democrat Still Thinks That No Amount of Success in Iran Was Worth the Cost
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), amid a series of positive updates from President Trump regarding Iran, appeared on MS Now to argue that the operation’s apparent success still does not make Operation Epic Fury a worthwhile endeavor, and to question whether the administration had a clear endgame in Iran.

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"Well, Ana, there was really no definition of success that really would have made this a worthwhile endeavor at the cost in lives and treasure for the American people and people throughout the region," Sen. Van Hollen said. "I mean, from the beginning, Donald Trump and his team have not defined their goals. They've never had an endgame."

Here is some of that endgame the White House reportedly never had:

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CHRIS VAN HOLLEN DONALD TRUMP IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OPERATION EPIC FURY

Sen. Van Hollen went on:

"And here we are, you know, the president celebrating the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which as we've just said, was open before this war started, but without the huge costs that we've incurred in the meantime," he said. "So this is why we keep calling upon our Republican colleagues to join us in reining in this president who started this illegal war. And we're going to keep pressing them."

"We're going to keep bringing up these war powers resolutions because we know the American people are overwhelmingly opposed to this war," he added.

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The costs of securing a non-nuclear Iran, reasserting American military influence abroad, leveraging pressure over roughly 30 percent of China’s oil supply, and strengthening ties with Gulf states are well worth the price, particularly if President Trump is not yet finished and additional negotiations yield further gains for the United States and its allies. 

The suggestion that the United States has gained nothing, or that the effort is not worth it, is unfounded, as President Trump has achieved in just over a month what decades of diplomacy and negotiations have failed to accomplish.

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