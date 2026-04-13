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Federal Judge Tosses Trump's Defamation Lawsuit Against the WSJ Over Epstein Article

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | April 13, 2026 4:30 PM
Federal Judge Tosses Trump's Defamation Lawsuit Against the WSJ Over Epstein Article
Townhall Media

A federal judge has dismissed President Trump's defamation case against the Wall Street Journal for a story they published regarding a birthday letter the president had given to Epstein. 

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U.S. District Judge Darrin Gayles, appointed by President Obama, stated in his order that the president had not sufficiently demonstrated that the article was published with malicious intent. However, the judge allowed the president an opportunity to submit an updated complaint.

"President Trump will follow Judge Gayles' ruling and guidance to refile this powerhouse lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and all of the other Defendants. The President will continue to hold accountable those who traffic in fake news to mislead the American people," a spokesman for Trump’s legal team said.

President Trump has denied writing the letter, calling the report "false, malicious, and defamatory."

"We have just filed a POWERHOUSE Lawsuit against everyone involved in publishing the false, malicious, defamatory, FAKE NEWS 'article' in the useless 'rag' that is, The Wall Street Journal," the president wrote on Truth Social last summer.

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This historic legal action is being brought against the so-called authors of this defamation, the now fully disgraced WSJ, as well as its corporate owners and affiliates, with Rupert Murdoch and Robert Thomson (whatever his role is!) at the top of the list. We have proudly held to account ABC and George Slopadopoulos, CBS and 60 Minutes, The Fake Pulitzer Prizes, and many others who deal in, and push, disgusting LIES, and even FRAUD, to the American People. This lawsuit is filed not only on behalf of your favorite President, ME, but also in order to continue standing up for ALL Americans who will no longer tolerate the abusive wrongdoings of the Fake News Media. I hope Rupert and his “friends” are looking forward to the many hours of depositions and testimonies they will have to provide in this case. Thank you for your attention to this matter. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

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