President Trump reaffirmed his confidence in Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard as speculation about her potential dismissal has intensified, driven by her differing views on the war in Iran and reports of internal friction within the administration.

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Scrutiny also intensified following former Director of Counterterrorism Joe Kent’s resignation, after reports surfaced that some accusations of misconduct had been raised with Gabbard and that Kent had been removed from the president’s daily briefings as a result.

On background from ODNI --



It's true, KENT was not involved in briefings on Iran.

However, GABBARD was never asked to fire him, or else she would have.

GABBARD has been touch with the WH since KENT's resignation (today).



Meanwhile - a second senior U.S. Official tells FOX the… https://t.co/jasMRFA2TW — Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) March 17, 2026

President Trump CONFIRMS he still has confidence in DNI Tulsi Gabbard despite differences in opinion over the Iran conflict.



REPORTER: “Do you still have confidence in Tulsi Gabbard, sir?”



TRUMP: “Yeah, sure.”



“I mean, she’s a little bit different in her thought process than… pic.twitter.com/xkyiHw3btx — Overton (@overton_news) March 30, 2026

"Do you still have confidence in Tulsi Gabbard, sir?" a reporter asked the president aboard Air Force One, Sunday.

"Yeah, sure. I mean, she's a little bit different in her thought process than me, but that doesn't make somebody not available to serve," Trump said. "I would say that I'm very strong in the fact that I don't want Iran to have a nuclear weapon. Because if they had a nuclear weapon, they'd use it immediately."

"I think she's probably a little bit softer on that issue, but that's okay," he added. Some people are. Most people aren't. Most people are saying, thank you very much for doing what you did. They are decimated right now."

This follows a House Intelligence Committee hearing more than a week ago, where Gabbard distanced herself from Joe Kent. While she declined to weigh in on Kent’s resignation letter, she said she was concerned by his decision to blame Israel for the president’s launch of Operation Epic Fury.

Amid the continued fallout from Kent’s resignation, President Trump has continued to stress that he has no intention of firing Gabbard.

🚨 JUST IN: DNI Tulsi Gabbard is NOT at risk of being fired after Joe Kent's resignation, per Karoline Leavitt



"Not to my knowledge. That's a question for the president — but I haven't heard him say that at all."pic.twitter.com/Qu3kVXZBCF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 18, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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