President Trump Proclaims Confidence in DNI Tulsi Gabbard As Firing Rumors Continue to Swirl

VIP
Our Friend and Patriot Is Running for Congress
Our Friend and Patriot Is Running for Congress
This Technology Led to an Innocent Grandmother Spending Five Months In Jail
This Technology Led to an Innocent Grandmother Spending Five Months In Jail
Supreme Court Just Made a Decision in Tiger King's Case
Supreme Court Just Made a Decision in Tiger King's Case
Chris Murphy's Take on Baseball's ABS Is a Swing and a Miss
Chris Murphy's Take on Baseball's ABS Is a Swing and a Miss
Senate Fails to Pass House DHS Funding Bill During Today's Brief Pro Forma Session
Senate Fails to Pass House DHS Funding Bill During Today's Brief Pro Forma...
VIP
German Women Reject Relationships With 'Refugees,' and Woke Leftists Are Hardest Hit
German Women Reject Relationships With 'Refugees,' and Woke Leftists Are Hardest Hit
Wisconsin Democrats Have a Big Weakness in the Election. Here's What It Is.
Wisconsin Democrats Have a Big Weakness in the Election. Here's What It Is.
We Now Know Why MI Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Didn't Address Khamenei's Death
We Now Know Why MI Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Didn't Address Khamenei's...
A Thief’s First Realization
A Thief’s First Realization
LA Hospice Fraudsters Reportedly Shut Down After Nick Shirley's Investigation
LA Hospice Fraudsters Reportedly Shut Down After Nick Shirley's Investigation
Iranian Woman Shuts Down a Liberal Protester in London Over Her Support for a Terrorist Regime
Iranian Woman Shuts Down a Liberal Protester in London Over Her Support for...
After a Decade, San Francisco Discovers That Teaching Math Is Key in Ensuring Students Learn Math
After a Decade, San Francisco Discovers That Teaching Math Is Key in Ensuring...
Rubio Torches George Stephanopoulos As He Lays Out Iran War Objectives: 'You Should Write Them Down'
Rubio Torches George Stephanopoulos As He Lays Out Iran War Objectives: 'You Should...
'Huge Mistake': Tim Burchett Blasts Senator Thune After 2 AM DHS Bill Leaves ICE Unfunded
'Huge Mistake': Tim Burchett Blasts Senator Thune After 2 AM DHS Bill Leaves...
Tipsheet

President Trump Proclaims Confidence in DNI Tulsi Gabbard As Firing Rumors Continue to Swirl

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 30, 2026 12:00 PM
President Trump Proclaims Confidence in DNI Tulsi Gabbard As Firing Rumors Continue to Swirl
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump reaffirmed his confidence in Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard as speculation about her potential dismissal has intensified, driven by her differing views on the war in Iran and reports of internal friction within the administration. 

Advertisement

Scrutiny also intensified following former Director of Counterterrorism Joe Kent’s resignation, after reports surfaced that some accusations of misconduct had been raised with Gabbard and that Kent had been removed from the president’s daily briefings as a result.

"Do you still have confidence in Tulsi Gabbard, sir?" a reporter asked the president aboard Air Force One, Sunday.

"Yeah, sure. I mean, she's a little bit different in her thought process than me, but that doesn't make somebody not available to serve," Trump said. "I would say that I'm very strong in the fact that I don't want Iran to have a nuclear weapon. Because if they had a nuclear weapon, they'd use it immediately."

Recommended

Rubio Torches George Stephanopoulos As He Lays Out Iran War Objectives: 'You Should Write Them Down' Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TULSI GABBARD OPERATION EPIC FURY

"I think she's probably a little bit softer on that issue, but that's okay," he added. Some people are. Most people aren't. Most people are saying, thank you very much for doing what you did. They are decimated right now."

This follows a House Intelligence Committee hearing more than a week ago, where Gabbard distanced herself from Joe Kent. While she declined to weigh in on Kent’s resignation letter, she said she was concerned by his decision to blame Israel for the president’s launch of Operation Epic Fury. 

Amid the continued fallout from Kent’s resignation, President Trump has continued to stress that he has no intention of firing Gabbard.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rubio Torches George Stephanopoulos As He Lays Out Iran War Objectives: 'You Should Write Them Down' Dmitri Bolt
The Victory Option Kurt Schlichter
What Happened to Megyn Kelly? Derek Hunter
Iranian Woman Shuts Down a Liberal Protester in London Over Her Support for a Terrorist Regime Dmitri Bolt
LA Hospice Fraudsters Reportedly Shut Down After Nick Shirley's Investigation Dmitri Bolt
CNN's Scott Jennings Skinned the Dems' 'No Kings' Antics Alive on Sunday Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Rubio Torches George Stephanopoulos As He Lays Out Iran War Objectives: 'You Should Write Them Down' Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement