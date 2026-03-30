Rubio Torches George Stephanopoulos as He Lays Out Iran War Objectives: 'You Should Write Them Down'

VIP
Our Friend and Patriot Is Running for Congress
Our Friend and Patriot Is Running for Congress
CNN's Scott Jennings Skinned the Dems' 'No Kings' Antics Alive on Sunday
CNN's Scott Jennings Skinned the Dems' 'No Kings' Antics Alive on Sunday
When You Lose ABC News, You Know the Dems' DHS Shutdown Narrative Is Trash, But There's a Catch
When You Lose ABC News, You Know the Dems' DHS Shutdown Narrative Is...
Senate Fails to Pass House DHS Funding Bill During Today's Brief Pro Forma Session
Senate Fails to Pass House DHS Funding Bill During Today's Brief Pro Forma...
VIP
German Women Reject Relationships With 'Refugees,' and Woke Leftists Are Hardest Hit
German Women Reject Relationships With 'Refugees,' and Woke Leftists Are Hardest Hit
Wisconsin Democrats Have a Big Weakness in the Election. Here's What It Is.
Wisconsin Democrats Have a Big Weakness in the Election. Here's What It Is.
We Now Know Why MI Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Didn't Address Khamenei's Death
We Now Know Why MI Democratic Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Didn't Address Khamenei's...
This Is How Gavin Newsom and His Wife View Red States
This Is How Gavin Newsom and His Wife View Red States
Fordham Law Professor Says Trump Is Right on Certain Aspects of Birthright Citizenship
Fordham Law Professor Says Trump Is Right on Certain Aspects of Birthright Citizenship
This Green Proposal Would Put an End to the City That Never Sleeps
This Green Proposal Would Put an End to the City That Never Sleeps
Politico Embarasses Itself With Fawning Story About Rahm Emanuel's Dietary Habits
Politico Embarasses Itself With Fawning Story About Rahm Emanuel's Dietary Habits
Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent Announces Launch of Whistleblower Reward Program
Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent Announces Launch of Whistleblower Reward Program
A Thief’s First Realization
A Thief’s First Realization
'Huge Mistake': Tim Burchett Blasts Senator Thune After 2 AM DHS Bill Leaves ICE Unfunded
'Huge Mistake': Tim Burchett Blasts Senator Thune After 2 AM DHS Bill Leaves...
Tipsheet

Rubio Torches George Stephanopoulos as He Lays Out Iran War Objectives: 'You Should Write Them Down'

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 30, 2026 11:30 AM
Rubio Torches George Stephanopoulos as He Lays Out Iran War Objectives: 'You Should Write Them Down'
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized ABC News host George Stephanopoulos for continuing to push the narrative that Operation Epic Fury lacks clear objectives, as the administration works to maintain public support for the war. 

Advertisement

As rumors of “unclear objectives” spread, concerns have grown that the conflict with Iran could mirror Iraq or Afghanistan, prolonged wars marked by years of fighting, heavy casualties, and the deployment of ground troops without a decisive endgame.

"This operation, okay, and that's what this is. It's about very specific objectives. The president laid them out on the first night of the operation," Rubio said. "I'll repeat them to you now because I hear a lot of talk about: we don't know what the clear objectives are. Here they are. You should write them down."

"Number one, the destruction of their Air Force. Number two, the destruction of their Navy. Number three, the severe diminishing of their missile launching capability. And number four, the destruction of their factory so they can't make more missiles and more drones to threaten us in the future."

"All of this so that they can never hide behind it to acquire a nuclear weapon," Rubio added. "That was our objective from the beginning. That remains our objective now. We are on pace and, in fact, ahead of schedule on some of those things, and we are going to achieve those things in a number of weeks, not in a number of months."

Recommended

How These Patriots Responded to the Dems' 'No Kings' Protests Was Fantastic Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN MARCO RUBIO NATIONAL SECURITY OPERATION EPIC FURY

This comes as President Trump has signaled that Operation Epic Fury is not only ahead of schedule but may be nearing its end, revealing that his administration is in talks with what remains of the Iranian regime and that all parties are seeking an off-ramp.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How These Patriots Responded to the Dems' 'No Kings' Protests Was Fantastic Matt Vespa
CNN's Scott Jennings Skinned the Dems' 'No Kings' Antics Alive on Sunday Matt Vespa
The Victory Option Kurt Schlichter
This Is How Gavin Newsom and His Wife View Red States Amy Curtis
What Happened to Megyn Kelly? Derek Hunter
Wisconsin Democrats Have a Big Weakness in the Election. Here's What It Is. Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

How These Patriots Responded to the Dems' 'No Kings' Protests Was Fantastic Matt Vespa
Advertisement