Fetterman: Democrats Obsess Over Gas Prices, War Powers but They 'Can’t Even Reopen Our Goddamn Airports'

Senator John Fetterman blasted fellow Democrats for complaining about rising gas prices amid conflict in Iran, arguing that they had largely ignored similar spikes under former President Joe Biden when Americans were facing the same pressures.

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He then broadened his critique to the party’s response to Operation Epic Fury, slamming calls for congressional oversight of military action while, as he put it, they “can’t even reopen our goddamn airports.”

He brought the receipts.



Senator Fetterman takes a sledgehammer to the Democrat narrative on gas prices under President Trump.



FETTERMAN: “I checked where gas was a gallon, two years ago in 24 and it was around $3.60-3.65 a gallon, and the world wasn’t on fire.”



“And you know,… pic.twitter.com/TSkMt7U1Pa — Overton (@overton_news) March 26, 2026

"I checked, you know, two years ago in '24, it was around $3.60, $3.65 for a gallon and, and the world wasn't on fire," Fetterman said. "And, you know, I don't remember any Democrats complaining about it. And I gassed up my Jeep when I was in York at the Sheetz and it was like $3.74, $3.75 a gallon, you know?"

"So, I mean like overall, yeah, gas is higher than it was before, when you are having any military engagement, of course you're going to find some fluctuation on it," he added.

Fetterman went on to blast his party for whining about Operation Epic Fury, and demanding Congressional oversight of military action, while they aren't even able to keep airports up and running.

🚨NEW: John Fetterman *UNLOADS* on his party over DHS shutdown🚨



"END THIS SHUTDOWN! It is truly ABSURD! We demand a seat at the table about War Powers — we can't even reopen our godd*mn airports!" @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/YKwNWUIYuu — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 26, 2026

"And this shutdown, it is truly absurd," Fetterman continued. "You know, it's like we demand a seat at the table about war powers. We can't even reopen our goddamn airports."

"You know, it's just like we gotta work together and we have to find a way forward," he said. "This is, I mean, like these poor people are getting ground up. People are missing their flights. You standing in line for four hours longer than the flights that they're even waiting for."

Despite these issues, Democrats have continued to object to proposed solutions, including expanding domestic oil drilling, deploying ICE agents to assist TSA operations at airports nationwide, and more fundamentally, funding the Department of Homeland Security to end the now 41-day partial government shutdown.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.