Victor Davis Hanson Compares President Trump to Winston Churchill As He Faces the Threat of Iran

Senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and military historian Victor Davis Hanson drew a comparison between President Trump and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, arguing that Trump views the Iranian regime much as Churchill viewed the Nazis. Like Churchill, Hanson said, Trump sees the regime for what it is and is seeking to confront the threat before the threat grows too powerful.

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He went on to blast those trying to frame Iran as anything other than an imminent threat, arguing that the idea Iran would telegraph such a threat is ridiculous given its long reliance on deception and misdirection as its main tactic. The real problem, he added, is that too many people fail to take the regime seriously, and that, he argued, is a dangerous mistake.

Victor Davis Hanson draws an uncanny comparison between President Trump and Winston Churchill — two leaders warning about a growing threat while the world refuses to listen.



Hanson said that for 47 years, every U.S. president promised to deal with Iran, but Trump is the first… pic.twitter.com/0dH4bQOusb — Overton (@overton_news) March 20, 2026

"In 1939, Churchill had warned everybody about the threat of fascism on the continent, Nazis, Italians, and Japanese, and nobody listened to him," Hanson said. "And then after the war broke out, nobody called on him, and then finally he came in, and from May 10th of 1940, he was saying to everybody, these people want to take over the whole continent. And we weren't in, the Russians were on the side of the Germans, and he was the voice in the wilderness, and that's what Trump is trying to do, he's trying to say to the American Democratic Party, what's left of it, you don't understand what's going on here, you Europeans don't understand, you people in the Middle East don't fully understand what this regime is about."

"And when people say, well we didn't have an imminent threat. We didn't have an imminent threat when they took our hostages, when they blew up our barracks, nobody said we better attack Iran because we need an imminent threat when they blew up our embassy, they always acted spontaneously with surprises, and we never knew what they were going to do," Hanson explained. "So, the idea you have to have a telegraphed imminent threat, it's not the nature of that regime, it's lying, disguise, and dissimulation, and that's their pattern for the last 47 years. But nobody's taken them seriously. Every president said we're going to deal with this, all seven of them, and all seven of them did not, and then all seven of them, when they got out of office, said, I regret that I didn't. And he's the first one that warned the world and said it's not going to be one of those presidents."

This comes as figures across the political spectrum continue to blast President Trump for launching Operation Epic Fury, with calls to withdraw and return to the negotiating table coming from Democrats, European leaders, and even some on the right.

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Many have downplayed the threat posed by Iran, but that has done little to shift the administration’s course. Trump is moving forward, determined to prevent the regime from developing nuclear weapons and to confront a threat the U.S. has faced for decades.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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