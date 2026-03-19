As Fraud Claims Mount, Gavin Newsom Goes After the Man Exposing Them

Leaky Joe? Trump's Former Counterterrorism Head Is Now Under FBI Investigation
Leaky Joe? Trump's Former Counterterrorism Head Is Now Under FBI Investigation
Why Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio Could Possibly Be Relocated Soon
Why Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio Could Possibly Be Relocated Soon
This Dem Senator Tried to Spew a Total Lie About Trump and Iran, and a CNN Host Shredded His Narrative
This Dem Senator Tried to Spew a Total Lie About Trump and Iran,...
Gen Z Is Now Using AI to Handle Tough Conversations and We're Probably Cooked
Gen Z Is Now Using AI to Handle Tough Conversations and We're Probably...
Our New Ungracious Immigrants
Our New Ungracious Immigrants
VIP
'It's Time to Let Go'
'It's Time to Let Go'
Rep. Brandon Gill Got Democrats to Once Again Admit They Stand With Illegal Immigrant Criminals
Rep. Brandon Gill Got Democrats to Once Again Admit They Stand With Illegal...
Senate Committee Votes to Advance Markwayne Mullin's Nomination
Senate Committee Votes to Advance Markwayne Mullin's Nomination
Los Angeles Raised the Minimum Wage for Hotel Workers. Guess What Happened Next.
Los Angeles Raised the Minimum Wage for Hotel Workers. Guess What Happened Next.
These Democrats Wouldn’t Stand for Americans—Now They’re Targets of Epic New Midterm Ad
These Democrats Wouldn’t Stand for Americans—Now They’re Targets of Epic New Midterm Ad
Milwaukee Woman Sentenced to Ten Years Behind Bars for Medicaid Fraud Scheme
Milwaukee Woman Sentenced to Ten Years Behind Bars for Medicaid Fraud Scheme
Here's More Cringe From the Woman in Charge of Newsom's Failed 'Butterfly Bridge' Project
Here's More Cringe From the Woman in Charge of Newsom's Failed 'Butterfly Bridge'...
Even CNN Admits This About the Democrats' Opposition to the SAVE America Act
Even CNN Admits This About the Democrats' Opposition to the SAVE America Act
US Treasury Freezes Regime Funds As Scott Bessent Signals Growing Internal Collapse in Iran
US Treasury Freezes Regime Funds As Scott Bessent Signals Growing Internal Collapse in...
Tipsheet

As Fraud Claims Mount, Gavin Newsom Goes After the Man Exposing Them

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 19, 2026 11:30 AM
As Fraud Claims Mount, Gavin Newsom Goes After the Man Exposing Them
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Independent journalist and YouTuber Nick Shirley slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom after the governor decided to target him as he moved to expose fraud in the Golden State.

Advertisement

Rather than prosecute those who are committing fraud, or offer any sort of assistance, or even deny Shirley's allegations, Governor Newsom decided to go to war with Shirley on X.

Shirley argued that instead of going after him online, Newsom and his administration should focus on rooting out the state’s rampant fraud problem, something he said isn’t a left-or-right issue, but one that concerns every taxpaying American.

"The governor of California is an enemy to the people of California," Shirley said. "He's literally working to support the fraudsters; meanwhile, he could be working to expose the fraud. I mean, how stupid do you have to be to say, okay, let's go after the guy who's exposing the fraud, let's not go after the fraudsters."

Recommended

Los Angeles Raised the Minimum Wage for Hotel Workers. Guess What Happened Next. Amy Curtis
Advertisement

"That is what he's doing, what he's actively doing each and every single day when he makes these statements, and all he does is blame the people who are showing the fraud."

He went on to question Governor Newsom's response to his latest series of videos exposing fraud in the Golden State.

"Why doesn't he say, hey Nick, great video, how can we help, right? That's what I would say." Shirley said. "That's all he needs to say. Wow, great video, how did you find this, where did you go, and where are you going next so we can find somebody to go with you?"

"Because these tax dollars don't say right or left on them, they don't say Republican or Democrat. Right," he added. "Each tax dollar is a dollar for the American people, and when they go in and steal these dollars from us, they're not robbing just the liberal Democrat in California; they're robbing everyone. And then the governor gets mad at the person for exposing the fraud. How crazy do you have to be to think with that logic?"

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Los Angeles Raised the Minimum Wage for Hotel Workers. Guess What Happened Next. Amy Curtis
Don’t Listen to Idiots About the Iran War Kurt Schlichter
These Democrats Wouldn’t Stand for Americans—Now They’re Targets of Epic New Midterm Ad Amy Curtis
Our New Ungracious Immigrants Victor Davis Hanson
This Dem Senator Tried to Spew a Total Lie About Trump and Iran, and a CNN Host Shredded His Narrative Matt Vespa
Rep. Brandon Gill Got Democrats to Once Again Admit They Stand With Illegal Immigrant Criminals Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Los Angeles Raised the Minimum Wage for Hotel Workers. Guess What Happened Next. Amy Curtis
Advertisement