As Fraud Claims Mount, Gavin Newsom Goes After the Man Exposing Them

Independent journalist and YouTuber Nick Shirley slammed California Governor Gavin Newsom after the governor decided to target him as he moved to expose fraud in the Golden State.

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Rather than prosecute those who are committing fraud, or offer any sort of assistance, or even deny Shirley's allegations, Governor Newsom decided to go to war with Shirley on X.

Nick Shirley, right now pic.twitter.com/vWrp34Dmfa — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 17, 2026

Hey Nick Shirley … any insight here? https://t.co/EFh0HuI2F9 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 10, 2026

WOW. Nick Shirley finds potential FRAUD in DONALD TRUMP’s FEDERAL Medicare system! Gavin Newsom imposed a moratorium on new hospice licenses beginning in 2021. pic.twitter.com/Nx6wsngKpx — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 17, 2026

Shirley argued that instead of going after him online, Newsom and his administration should focus on rooting out the state’s rampant fraud problem, something he said isn’t a left-or-right issue, but one that concerns every taxpaying American.

🚨 NEW: Nick Shirley SLAMS Gavin Newsom: “The Governor of California is an enemy to the people of California. He’s literally working to support the fraudsters: he could be working to expose the fraud.”



“How stupid do you have to be to say ‘let’s go after the guy exposing the… pic.twitter.com/2ZqpetXR0r — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) March 19, 2026

"The governor of California is an enemy to the people of California," Shirley said. "He's literally working to support the fraudsters; meanwhile, he could be working to expose the fraud. I mean, how stupid do you have to be to say, okay, let's go after the guy who's exposing the fraud, let's not go after the fraudsters."

"That is what he's doing, what he's actively doing each and every single day when he makes these statements, and all he does is blame the people who are showing the fraud."

He went on to question Governor Newsom's response to his latest series of videos exposing fraud in the Golden State.

"Why doesn't he say, hey Nick, great video, how can we help, right? That's what I would say." Shirley said. "That's all he needs to say. Wow, great video, how did you find this, where did you go, and where are you going next so we can find somebody to go with you?"

"Because these tax dollars don't say right or left on them, they don't say Republican or Democrat. Right," he added. "Each tax dollar is a dollar for the American people, and when they go in and steal these dollars from us, they're not robbing just the liberal Democrat in California; they're robbing everyone. And then the governor gets mad at the person for exposing the fraud. How crazy do you have to be to think with that logic?"

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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