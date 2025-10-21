VIP
Democrats Unmasked
VIP
David Brooks Swoons Over a Leftist Protest
The Thing That Never Happens With Voter Registration Happened Again
Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul Defies SCOTUS on Catholic Charities Ruling
Soft-on-Crime Philly DA Larry Krasner Let a Predator Walk—Now a Beauty Queen Is...
VIP
Nick Freitas Wrecks Commies With Just One X Post
The Unconscionable Loss of Conscience for Virginia Democrats
To Lower Health Costs, Legalize Catastrophic Health Insurance Plans for All
The 'Unifying' No Kings Protests Were Anything But
Curtis Sliwa Vows to Stay in NYC Mayoral Race Despite Renewed Calls to...
VIP
Hillary Clinton Isn’t a Fan of Trump’s White House Ballroom
Trump Scraps Meeting with Putin After Russia Proves Unwilling to Seek Peace
The Two Gen Z Women Blazing New Trail In Conservative Media
ICE Operation Turns Violent: U.S. Marshal Shot After Suspect Rams Federal Vehicles
Tipsheet

President Trump Calls Out Chuck Schumer as Schumer Shutdown Enters its Third Week

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 21, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Trump accused Senate Democrats of "holding the entire federal government hostage" during the course of the Schumer Shutdown, vowing that "We will not be extorted on this crazy plot of theirs."

Advertisement

In the White House Rose Garden, President Trump said, "Chuck Schumer and the Senate Democrats need to vote for the clean, bipartisan CR and reopen our government. It's got to be reopened right now."

"They are the obstructionists. And the reason they're doing it is because we're doing so well. We're doing well all over the world," he continued. 

President Trump then described Senator Schumer as a politician in "deep trouble" and one who is "losing in all of the polls."

"He's even losing to AOC, plus three," he said, referring to the progressive Squad in the House of Representatives, consisting of AOC of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

The Schumer Shutdown has officially entered its third week.

"You can call it the Schumer shutdown or the Democrats' shutdown," Trump quipped on Tuesday.

"You can call it whatever you want. And I will say this, that we have Darth Vader, you know, Darth Vader, right?" the president said, referring to the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russ Vought. "They call him Darth Vader. I call him a fine man, but he's cutting Democrat priorities, and they're never going to get them back.

Recommended

Guess What Just Happened to That Racist Who Told Winsome Earle-Sears to 'Go Back to Haiti' Jeff Charles
Advertisement

"Many of the things that they wanted are things that we don't want. Things that are just so bad for our country, and we're cutting those things out," the president continued. "Today I'm calling on every Senate Democrat to stop the madness, to let our country get back."

"In the greatest moment in the history of our country, in terms of wealth, in terms of job creation and in terms of investment coming in, these guys go on strike. It's really a shame. So, I'm asking them to be smart. It's not working. They're getting killed in the polls. The public understands what they're doing. They're doing the wrong thing."

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess What Just Happened to That Racist Who Told Winsome Earle-Sears to 'Go Back to Haiti' Jeff Charles
The Two Gen Z Women Blazing New Trail In Conservative Media Dmitri Bolt
The Thing That Never Happens With Voter Registration Happened Again Amy Curtis
Soft-on-Crime Philly DA Larry Krasner Let a Predator Walk—Now a Beauty Queen Is Dead Amy Curtis
Former CIA Director John Brennan Is About to Have a Horrible Day Jeff Charles
Dems Secretly Plan to Abandon Ship on Shutdown: Fundraising Scandal Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Guess What Just Happened to That Racist Who Told Winsome Earle-Sears to 'Go Back to Haiti' Jeff Charles
Advertisement