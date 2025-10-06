DOJ Assistant AG Accuses Newsom Aide of Putting Target on Her Back, Refers Case to U.S. Marshals

Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, Harmeet Dhillon, said she referred one of Governor Gavin Newsom's communications directors to the U.S. Marshals Service after the official made a post on X that appeared to single her out in connection with a recent fire at a judge’s home in South Carolina.

"Threats against me are referred to the US Marshals," she wrote. "There have been several tonight. We will tolerate no such threats by woke idiots, including those who work for @GavinNewsom.Govern yourselves accordingly. FAFO."

The comments from Newsom's communications director appeared to blame Dhillon for a recent fire at a judge's home in South Carolina.

Another comment from an X account that no longer exists commented on the communications director's post, and read, "I'm just saying Harmeet Dhillon's address can't be hard to find." The same account then replied to another X user asking what exactly they meant by their comment, writing, "I'll let you know in two weeks."

Hope you got this one pic.twitter.com/nwUPG3qDMP — Cactuscastle24X (@Cactuscastle24X) October 6, 2025

"A few weeks ago, one of Trump’s top DOJ officials publicly targeted this judge. Today, the judge’s home is on fire," Gardon wrote on Sunday. The post was made in reference to a South Carolina circuit court Judge, Diane Schafer Goodstein, whose house burned on Saturday. No cause has been confirmed.

Dhillon's post about the judge read: "This @TheJusticeDept’s @CivilRights will not stand for a state court judge’s hasty nullification of our federal voting laws. I will allow nothing to stand in the way of our mandate to maintain clean voter rolls. One Citizen, One Vote!"

🚨🚨🚨This @TheJusticeDept’s @CivilRights will not stand for a state court judge’s hasty nullification of our federal voting laws. I will allow nothing to stand in the way of our mandate to maintain clean voter rolls.



One Citizen, One Vote! 🤨 pic.twitter.com/g4OoNr2oyZ — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) September 5, 2025

