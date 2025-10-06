Virginia's Dem AG Candidate Wished Police Officers Would Die
Washington Teen Had a Simple Request at a Local Build-a-Bear...and They Were Tool...
Did You See Where the VA Dem Gov Candidate Used to Work?
VIP
If This Is How Students Are Paying for College, Then We're in Big...
Trump Sent in the Troops – Now the State Is Suing
The Schumer Shutdown Continues: Democrats Again Block Bill to Reopen Government
Former Special Counsel Jack Smith Monitored Private Communications Of Nearly A Dozen GOP...
Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling Answers Questions About ICE, Antifa
Read the Memo Bari Weiss Sent to Her CBS Colleagues
Israel Deports Flotilla Failure Greta Thunberg to Greece
Members of Both Parties Reject Pay as Schumer Shutdown Continues
Speaker Johnson Blasts Hakeem Jeffries Call to Televised Debate On Schumer Shutdown
Guess How Much the Schumer Shutdown is Costing American Taxpayers
An Extremist Strategy Is Not an Exit Strategy
Tipsheet

DOJ Assistant AG Accuses Newsom Aide of Putting Target on Her Back, Refers Case to U.S. Marshals

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 06, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Assistant Attorney General for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, Harmeet Dhillon, said she referred one of Governor Gavin Newsom's communications directors to the U.S. Marshals Service after the official made a post on X that appeared to single her out in connection with a recent fire at a judge’s home in South Carolina.

Advertisement

"Threats against me are referred to the US Marshals," she wrote. "There have been several tonight. We will tolerate no such threats by woke idiots, including those who work for @GavinNewsom.Govern yourselves accordingly. FAFO."

The comments from Newsom's communications director appeared to blame Dhillon for a recent fire at a judge's home in South Carolina.

Another comment from an X account that no longer exists commented on the communications director's post, and read, "I'm just saying Harmeet Dhillon's address can't be hard to find." The same account then replied to another X user asking what exactly they meant by their comment, writing, "I'll let you know in two weeks."

"A few weeks ago, one of Trump’s top DOJ officials publicly targeted this judge. Today, the judge’s home is on fire," Gardon wrote on Sunday. The post was made in reference to a South Carolina circuit court Judge, Diane Schafer Goodstein, whose house burned on Saturday. No cause has been confirmed.

Recommended

Read the Memo Bari Weiss Sent to Her CBS Colleagues Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Dhillon's post about the judge read: "This @TheJusticeDept’s @CivilRights will not stand for a state court judge’s hasty nullification of our federal voting laws. I will allow nothing to stand in the way of our mandate to maintain clean voter rolls. One Citizen, One Vote!"

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS DOJ GAVIN NEWSOM HARMEET K. DHILLON JUDGES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Read the Memo Bari Weiss Sent to Her CBS Colleagues Amy Curtis
Did You See Where the VA Dem Gov Candidate Used to Work? Matt Vespa
Is Being Insanely Stupid Actually a Cunning Democrat Strategy? Kurt Schlichter
Virginia's Dem AG Candidate Wished Police Officers Would Die Matt Vespa
Washington Teen Had a Simple Request at a Local Build-a-Bear...and They Were Tool Bags About It Matt Vespa
If This Is How Students Are Paying for College, Then We're in Big Trouble Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Read the Memo Bari Weiss Sent to Her CBS Colleagues Amy Curtis
Advertisement