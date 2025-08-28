The 'John Bolton Raid Was Politically Motivated' Narrative Just Imploded
World Series Champ Steps Up to the Plate—This Time for Congress

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | August 28, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek

World Series champion Mark Teixeira, former player on the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, and New York Yankees, and three-time MLB All-Star, will be running for Congress in Texas' 21st District.

"As a lifelong conservative who loves this country, I’m ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional. It takes teamwork to win, and I’m ready to help defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty," Teixeira announced on X. 

So far, there is no word on which position Teixeira would play in the annual Congressional baseball game if he were to win his campaign. 

The announcement comes shortly after Representative Chip Roy of Texas' 21st District shared he would be running for Attorney General of Texas. Teixeira hopes to replace him if Roy wins his election. 

He lauded Roy for serving the district “with unwavering courage,” before adding, “I’m running to make sure District 21 stays prosperous and free for generations to come.”

Teixeira spent 14 seasons in the MLB, starting his career with the Texas Rangers in 2003 before going to the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, and, most memorably, the New York Yankees. Regarded as one of the league’s premier hitters, he won three Silver Slugger Awards, five Gold Gloves, and wrapped up his career with a .269 batting average, 409 home runs, and a 2009 World Series title with the Yankees.

